Published 22:15 IST, July 14th 2024
India vs Zimbabwe Highlights: Clinical India Beat Zimbabwe By 42 Runs, Win Series 4-1
ZIM vs IND Match Today: As India tours Zimbabwe, the Shubman Gill-led Team India will take on the Sikandar Raza-led Zimbabwe in the 5th and final Twenty20 International of the series. Visit republicworld.com to get India vs. Zimbabwe complete scoreboard as well as live cricket commentary, ball-by-ball updates, statistics, match results, & all other match-related information.
Reported by: Republic Sports Desk