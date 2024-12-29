Indian Cricket Legend Sunil Gavaskar Praises Nitish Reddy's Father for Nurturing India's Next Cricket Sensation

On Day 4 of the fourth Test between Australia and India, Australia is 94/6 and leads by 199 runs. Marnus Labuschagne is solid at 46*, and Captain Pat Cummins has failed to score till the 38th over. Jasprit Bumrah has been outstanding for India, taking four wickets for just 28 runs. Mohammed Siraj has also taken two wickets, putting Australia under pressure following their first innings score of 474. As the play continues, tensions are high as both teams compete for domination, with the series deadlocked 1-1. Fans are anxiously awaiting the next turnover.

Sunil Gavaskar praises Nitish Reddy's father for discovering a cricket talent in India

Legendary Sunil Gavaskar on Sunday told Mutyala, father of India all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy, that his sacrifices have helped the nation unearth "a gem in cricket." The 21-year-old Reddy’s remarkable maiden Test century against Australia helped India keep the first-innings deficit to 105 runs, which could have been in excess of 200 after the visitors were reduced to 221 for seven in reply to the hosts’ 474 at one stage.

“You know about the big sacrifices he made (in Nitish’s journey) and because of you I have tears in my eyes. India has found a gem in cricket because of you," said Gavaskar in a voice subdued by emotions.

Nitish’s mother, who too was emotional, told Gavaskar that she was still not able to believe that her son was playing at such a big venue and produced such a “big innings”.

Mutyala, who battled a sea of emotions on Saturday as his son produced a doughty hundred to keep India in the contest, thanked everyone and touched Gavaskar's feet as a mark of respect.

Earlier, former Indian coach Ravi Shastri too had said that he had tears in eyes watching Reddy's gritty knock.

Coming in at No. 8, Reddy was eventually dismissed for 114 off 189 balls with 11 fours and a six on Day Four morning.

“More importantly, the way he batted, showcasing his talent and discipline, which is why you and Irfan were speaking (while commentating),” Shastri told Star Sports.

“I was tongue-tied and I had tears in my eyes. I don’t get tears (of joy) in my eyes that easily. I enjoyed watching (Reddy’s innings) yesterday,” he added.