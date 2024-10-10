Published 14:42 IST, October 10th 2024
Indian players are best in the world, they bat well in all conditions: Taskin Ahmed
Indian players are the best in the world and can bat well in any conditions, said Bangladesh pacer Taskin Ahmed while conceding that batting frailties have let down the visitors in the T20I series, which the hosts lead 2-0 with one match left to play.
- SportFit
- 3 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Indian cricket team | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 3 min read
Advertisement
14:42 IST, October 10th 2024