Published 19:23 IST, February 1st 2025

'Thank You, Cricket': Indian Wicket-Keeper Batter Wriddhiman Saha Announces Retirement From All Forms Of The Game

Wicket-keeper batter Wriddhiman Saha has announced his retirement from all forms of cricket via a social media post.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Wriddhiman Saha
Wriddhiman Saha | Image: AP

Indian wicket-keeper batter Wriddhiman Saha has announced his retirement from all forms of cricket. He announced his retirement via a social media post. 

(This is a breaking story and will be updated shortly)

Updated 19:23 IST, February 1st 2025