sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Paris Olympics | Mumbai Rains | Kargil Vijay Diwas | Joe Biden | Donald Trump | NEET-UG | Union Budget 2024 |

Published 10:42 IST, July 24th 2024

Asia Cup: Deepti Sharma Says Team India is Not Looking Too Far Ahead, Focusing On One Game At a Time

Senior player Deepti Sharma said India's mantra in the Women’s T20 Asia Cup has been to take one game at a time as conditions haven’t really changed from the last time the team played here.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Team India
Team India Women celebrate after picking up a wicket | Image: BCCI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

10:42 IST, July 24th 2024