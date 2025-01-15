Internal War In The Indian Dressing Room, Listing Out The Biggest Factors That Led To The Current Sad State Of Indian Cricket

India recently toured to Australia for the Border Gavaskar Trophy, a five match test series played between India and Australia. India after a decade lost the trophy to the Aussies after succumbing to a 3-1 defeat with one of the matches ending in a draw. India's tour of Australia was rigged with controversies and rumors which have put Indian Cricket and coach Gautam Gambhir in turmoil with the ICC Champions Trophy approaching. According to reports Gautam Gambhir's tenure will be evaluated after the conclusion of the ICC Champions Trophy.

Here is a list of all of the controversies that plagued the Indian Cricket Team during their tour of Australia.

Ravichandran Ashwin's Shocking Retirement

Ravichandran Ashwin's shocking retirement after the Brisbane Test match raised many eyebrows. Rohit Sharma, in the post match press conference said that the Indian spinner had decided to retire after the Perth Test match, but he was somehow convinced to play the Adelaide Test, the Pink Ball Test match. Ashwin's sudden retirement during such an important series is many ways was the first indication towards things going haywire in the Indian cricket team.

The 'Mr. Fix It' Rumour

India lost to Australia 3-1 and also lost in a place in the World Test Championship finals. Questions were raised on Rohit Sharma's leadership skills, let alone his performance with the bat. According to a report in The Indian Express, a senior player going by the name of 'Mr. Fix It' was projecting himself as the interim captain while putting Rohit Sharma's leadership skills under the scanner. The term 'Mr. Fix It' has been debated a lot as the fans and experts try to decode who that senior player might be.

Rohit Sharma Dropping Himself In Sydney Test

Rohit Sharma made a controversial move by dropping Shubman Gill, demoting KL Rahul and promoting himself to the opener's spot in the Melbourne Test. Rohit was constantly questioned over his leadership skills and his batting during the entire Border-Gavaskar Trophy series. Sharma decided to sit out of the Sydney Test and became the first Indian captain ever to drop himself in a Test match. Rohit's decision to bench himself ignited rumour mills with speculations of things turning sour between the coach and the captain.

The 'Gambhir' Meltdown

Gautam Gambhir has continued to remain under the scanner due to Team India's Performance in Australia. The Indian team has lost six out of the last ten Test matches and have won only two which raises serious questions on the Gambhir's leadership. It was reported that Gautam Gambhir lost his cool in the Indian dressing room and shouted at the players over their on-field performance. Gambhir certainly comes across as a tough taskmaster with unmatched passion for the game, but there has been no clarity about this rumor.

Rohit-Gambhir Not Seeing Eye To Eye

Indian Captain Rohit Sharma decided to sit out of the fifth test during the Border Gavaskar Trophy. There are several reports that state that there is a rift between Gautam Gambhir and Rohit Sharma. Several instances gave indication of the same. During a press conference held in Australia, Gautam Gambhir was asked why Rohit Sharma was not present alongside Gambhir to which the Indian head coach had stated that it is not tradition for the captain and coach to come together to a press conference.

Amidst reports that Rohit Sharma will be retiring soon, the Indian skipper also gave a statement that he is currently playing and will not be going anywhere.

BCCI To Evaluate Gambhir's Performance After CT 2025

Gautam Gambhir's position as India's head coach is on shaky ground due to the team's poor performance under his leadership. The team has suffered six losses in 10 Tests and a bilateral ODI series defeat in Sri Lanka, prompting the BCCI to reevaluate his role after the Champions Trophy next month.

Although Gambhir's contract extends until the 2027 World Cup, the BCCI's emphasis on results-driven performance puts his future in jeopardy, making the Champions Trophy a critical test of his tenure.

Gautam Gambhir Scolded Bowling Coach Morne Morkel

According to a report by the Times Of India, during India's tour of Australia, Indian head coach Gautam Gambhir shouted and scolded bowling coach Morne Morkel for arriving late to the training. Morne Morkel reportedly had a personal meeting due to which he arrived late.