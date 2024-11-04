sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Maharashtra Elections | Srinagar Grenade Attack | Delhi Pollution | India vs Canada | US Elections |

Published 16:39 IST, November 4th 2024

International Calendar Packed But Seniors Also Need To Show 'Intent' For Ranji Trophy

For the record, the last Ranji Trophy game that Kohli played was in Ghaziabad against Uttar Pradesh in 2013, a match that also featured Virender Sehwag, Gautam Gambhir, Ashish Nehra, Ishant Sharma, Suresh Raina, Mohammed Kaif and Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli
Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli | Image: BCCI.TV
Advertisement

16:39 IST, November 4th 2024