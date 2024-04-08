×

Updated April 8th, 2024 at 14:52 IST

'He is yet not moved on from CSK': Faf du Plessis draws flak in IPL 2024 over out-of-the blue remark

Faf du Plessis has come under a bit of fire as his out-of-the-blue comment over CSK hasn't bode well with RCB fans.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Faf du Plessis with CSK players and staff
Faf du Plessis with CSK players and staff | Image:BCCI/CSK
  • 2 min read
Royal Challengers Bengaluru skipper Faf du Plessis is under the pump by RCB fans as his recent out-of-the-blue comment over Chennai Super Kings has raised questions over loyalty for his current franchise. 

Until now the RCB players were getting a pass based on the fact that it was early season, but a dismantling defeat at the hands of Rajasthan Royals in their latest IPL match has caused massive unrest among the Bengaluru faithful.

Pressure is mounting on Faf du Plessis and questions are being asked over his captaincy. At a time when the RCB skipper needs fans behind him, he hasn’t done himself any favours with his recent remark on Social Media.

IPL 2024: Faf du Plessis' comment for CSK draws criticism

An image has surfaced on Social Media, where Faf du Plessis is seen commenting over Chennai Super King’s latest post on Instagram where they have celebrated some of the iconic knocks by CSK batters against Kolkata Knight Riders ahead of the two teams going head to head against each other tonight.

In his comment Faf seemed to be reminding CSK's social media manager that they missed out on his splendid 86 run knock against KKR in the 2021 IPL final and helped CSK ease to victory. 

Faf du Plessis comment on CSK post, Instagram/@chennaiipl/screengrab

Faf’s comments have irked the RCB faithful as fans have questioned his loyalty for the franchise and asked him to focus on his duties. du Plessis’ comment was flooded with replies with both RCB and CSK supporters.

While RCB fans are asking him the question as to when will RCB win their first title as they fear another season is slipping out of their grasp. On the contrary many of the CSK fans have shared the notion that they want to see Faf du Plessis back in the Yellow colours post the IPL mega auction next season.

Here are some of the best reactions from fans on Faf du Plessis’ comment.

 

 

Faf du Plessis will be looking to turn around Bangalore’s fortune when RCB faces Mumbai Indians in Wankhade on Thursday.

As for CSK, they are back in action today at the MA Chidambram Stadium in Chennai up against KKR in match 22 of IPL 2024. 
 

Published April 8th, 2024 at 14:23 IST

