Updated March 3rd, 2024 at 00:14 IST

IPL 2024: James Franklin likely to replace Steyn as SRH bowling coach

Former New Zealand left-arm pacer James Franklin is likely to replace Dale Steyn as Sunrisers Hyderabad bowling coach in the upcoming IPL (Indian Premier League), beginning on March 22.

James Franklin
James Franklin | Image:PTI
Former New Zealand left-arm pacer James Franklin is likely to replace Dale Steyn as Sunrisers Hyderabad bowling coach in the upcoming IPL (Indian Premier League), beginning on March 22.

Steyn, a former South African fast bowler, who took over as SRH bowling coach in 2022, has requested the franchise to give him a break for this season owing to personal reasons.

“We are in talks with him (Franklin) as Dale Steyn will not be available for this season,” an IPL source told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

The 43-year-old had earlier played for Mumbai Indians in the 2011 and 2012 seasons, but this is his maiden stint as coach in the IPL.

Franklin, however, has coaching experience with Durham in English county cricket and Pakistan Super League (PSL) team Islamabad United as assistant coach.

At SRH, Franklin will link up with his former teammate Daniel Vettori, who was appointed as the team’s head coach after IPL 2023.

Earlier, they have worked together at Middlesex in county cricket as well as with Birmingham Phoenix in the Hundred.

Franklin has played 31 Tests, 110

Published March 3rd, 2024 at 00:14 IST

