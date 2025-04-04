IPL 2025: Hardik Pandya Scripts Unique Double Feat After Taking Five-Wicket Haul vs LSG, Becomes First Captain to Take Fifer

Hardik Pandya being an all-rounder means he can often impact the game with both the bat and the ball. But while his hard-hitting style with the bat often garners headlines, his ability with the ball does sometimes fly under the rader. But in Mumbai Indians' IPL 2025 game against the Lucknow Super Giants at the erstwhile Ekana Stadium, Pandya served up a reminder of his bowling prowess.

The MI skipper took a five-wicket haul and helped restrict LSG to a target of 203-8, which given how batter-friendly the track appeared was quite the achievement.

It was also a historic moment for Pandya - this is the first time in IPL history that he has taken a fifer, and he also became the first captain in IPL history to take five wickets.

Hardik Pandya Disrupts LSG's Plans

Pandya's first wicket came in the ninth over, when he got rid of the dangerous Nicholas Pooran for just 12.

He followed that up by getting rid of Rishabh Pant in the 11th over, extending the LSG skipper's poor run of form.

But Pandya's biggest blows came in the death overs. He first sent Aiden Markram, who had gotten a 50, back to the dugout in the 18th over.

He then got rid of David Miller and Akash Deep off successive balls, only missing out on a hat-trick due to bowling a wide to Avesh Khan.

Pandya's final over leaked 15 runs but it could have been much worse had he not gotten rid of Miller.

Pandya's Redemption Arc

When Pandya returned to MI as captain, it caused a lot of disruption within the team's fanbase.

Many were shocked that legendary skipper Rohit Sharma was sidelined mercilessly and as a result, Pandya was mercilessly booed even by MI fans.