IPL 2025: Lucknow Super Giants Edge Out Kolkata Knight Riders In Thriller, Move Closer To Playoff, KKR Down To Sixth

Lucknow Super Giants have secured a narrow four-run victory against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens. This is LSG's 3rd win in IPL 2025, while KKR lost their 3rd match this season.

Lucknow Super Giants have made their purpose known with another batting masterclass. Mitchell Marsh and Aiden Markram made the perfect start with a brilliant partnership. They stitch together 99 runs together, and Marsh also registered his 4th half-century in the first five matches. Nicholas Pooran joined the party later and struck left, right and centre as he didn't show any mercy to the KKR bowlers.

He smashed a 21 ball fifty and went on to hit a 36-ball 87 with eight sixes to his name. Sunil Narine went for 12.67 per over while KKR's new recruit Spencer Johnson gave away 46 runs in three overs to make it worse for the home side.

Ajinkya Rahane started the proceedings on a brilliant note as the home side looked pretty adamant what would have been their highest chase at the Eden Gardens. Rahane came off with a brilliant 35 ball 61 while Venkatesh Iyer stood his ground with another stunning performance with the bat. KKR's highest paid player was dismissed five short of his half century but set up the stage for a successful chase.

But the LSG bowlers struck at the right moments, picking up valuable wickets. Rinku Singh tried hard with a late outburst but still fell short by four runs.

Updated IPL Table After LSG Defeated KKR By Four Runs

LSG have moved to the 4th spot with six points while KKR are down to the 6th spot with three losses in their kitty.