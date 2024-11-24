Published 09:43 IST, November 25th 2024
LIVE: IPL 2025 KKR Auction – Full List of Sold & Unsold Players, Kolkata Knight Riders Updates
KKR IPL 2025 Mega Auction Updates: Get the latest KKR IPL 2025 Mega Auction updates, including retained players, probable buys, and top purchases from Kolkata Knight Riders.
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), experienced a drastic change in their fortunes as they lifted the coveted IPL trophy earlier this year. Under, Head Coach Chandrakant Pandit, mentor Gautam Gambhir and captain Shreyas Iyer, Kolkata Knight Riders lifted their third IPL trophy after 10 years, their last one coming in 2014 prior to this. Kolkata Knight Riders will head into the next season of the IPL with Dwayne Bravo as their mentor who has replaced Gautam Gambhir. Apart from Mumbai Indian and Chennai Super Kings, Kolkata Knight Riders are the most successful IPL franchise. The Kolkata-based franchise has won three titles so far (2012, 2014 and 2024). Throughout all these victories, Sunil Narine has been a mainstay for the purple and gold franchise. KKR head into the next season as the defending champions and it will be exciting to see how their campaign pans out for them.
09:43 IST, November 25th 2024
Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2025 Auction Live Updates: KKR Part Ways With Shreyas Iyer
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: Kolkata initially started bidding for their IPL 2024 winning captain Shreyas Iyer, but he was eventually signed by the Punjab Kings
09:41 IST, November 25th 2024
Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2025 Auction Live Updates: The Record Breaking Iyer Deal
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: Kolkata Knight Riders retained the services of Venkatesh Iyer for INR 23.75 crores.
08:44 IST, November 25th 2024
Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2025 Auction Live Updates: KKR Replicate Their Team From 2024 Season
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: The Kolkata Knight Riders have tried to replicate their same team from the 2024 season with couple of good buys in Viabhav Arora, Venkatesh Iyer and Angkrish Raghuvanshi
08:39 IST, November 25th 2024
Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2025 Auction Live Updates: KKR Eye A Big Day
08:25 IST, November 25th 2024