IPL 2025: Nitish Rana's Cradle Celebration After Quickfire 50 vs Chennai Super Kings Goes Viral

Rajasthan Royals batter Nitish Rana slammed a blitzkrieg half-century against the Chennai Super Kings during their IPL 2025 encounter at Guwahati on Sunday (March 30).

Rana's blistering knock saw him score 81 runs off just 36 balls and his innings featured 10 fours and 5 sixes. However, what really got people talking was his celebration.

When he reached the half-century landmark, Rana did a cradle gesture towards his wife in a not-so-subtle nod to the fact that the couple are expecting children.

Rana had confirmed earlier in March that he and his wife Saachi Marwah Rana are going to become parents to twins.

"From stadiums to site visits, now onto our biggest project yet—two tiny teammates coming soon!," Rana posted on Instagram captioning a picture with his wife.

The couple already has a son named Albie and they will now be adding to their family, hence the reason behind Rana's celebrations against CSK.

Nitish Rana's Impactful Knock

RR had gotten off to a poor start in their IPL game against Chennai as Yashasvi Jaiswal was dismissed in the first over itself by Khaleel Ahmed.

However, the arrival of Rana changed the game for RR as he injected some intent into the innings.

Wisely using the powerplays, Rana kept the scoreboard ticking and by the end of the 6th over they were 79-1.

He then continued the assault against CSK's spinners even after the departure of Sanju Samson.

As he crossed the 80-run mark, it seemed likely that he would bring up a maiden IPL ton. However, he was stumped off a wide delivery by Ravichandran Ashwin.