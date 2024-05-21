Advertisement

As IPL 2024 progresses into its play-off stage, with Kolkata Knight Riders, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Rajasthan Royals, and Royal Challengers Bangalore as the top four teams, the anticipation grows. The immediate transition from the IPL final to the ICC T20 World Cup 2024, commencing in early June, adds a layer of intrigue. The question arises: will the performances of the IPL teams influence the form and confidence of Team India cricketers during the T20 World Cup? Interestingly, the top two IPL teams, KKR and SRH, surprisingly lack players from India's T20 World Cup squad. In contrast, Mumbai Indians, despite being at the bottom of the rankings, boast four national team players, while Delhi Capitals, ranked sixth, have three. Notably, KKR's Rinku Singh finds a place in India's reserves, hinting at a potential impact on the tournament dynamics.

KKR: None

SRH: None

RR: 3 Yashasvi Jaiswal (batter), Sanju Samson (wicketkeeper), Yuzvendra Chahal (bowler)

RCB: 2 Virat Kohli (batter), Mohammed Siraj (bowler)

CSK: 2 Shivam Dube (allrounder), Ravindra Jadeja (allrounder)

DC: 3 Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Axar Patel (allrounder), Kuldeep Yadav (bowler)

LSG: None

GT: None

PBKS: 1 Arshdeep Singh (bowler)

MI: 4 Rohit Sharma (captain, batter), Hardik Pandya (vice-captain, allrounder), Suryakumar Yadav (batter), Jasprit Bumrah (bowler)

Team India's T20 WC Reserves: GT: Shubman Gill (batter); KKR: Rinku Singh (batter); DC: Khaleel Ahmed (bowler); RR: Avesh Khan (bowler).

🚨India’s squad for ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 announced 🚨



India squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya (vc), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Siraj

What's next in the IPL

The next match in the IPL features the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) facing off against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in a crucial play-off T20 encounter with both teams eyeing a spot in the final, scheduled for today, Tuesday, May 21 at 7:30 PM. The stakes are high as both teams battle for a spot in the playoffs. Additionally, tomorrow's match will see the Rajasthan Royals (RR) taking on the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in another intense play-off T20 showdown at 7:30 PM, further heightening the excitement in the IPL.