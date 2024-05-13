Advertisement

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) has made an impressive turnaround in the ongoing IPL 2024 season. From struggling at the bottom of the points table at one stage in the competition to now fully in contention for a spot in the IPL playoffs.

RCB is one of the six teams that could go on to 16 points in the table and stake claim for playoff qualification. However, in the end, everything will boil down to the net run rate of teams. RCB will fight against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in a do-or-die match on May 18, which will eventually decide the team's fate in the tournament.

Ahead of the crucial encounter, RCB has faced a huge setback as two of their star players have left the IPL. England cricketers Will Jacks and Reece Topley have bid adieu to their RCB teammates ahead of the IPL 2024 playoffs to go back to England for a T20I series against Pakistan.

The four-match series, starting on May 22, will allow England players to practice for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024. England are the defending champions as the side had won the previous T20 World Cup held in Australia in 2022.

Jacksy and Toppers are heading back home for international duties and we wish them all the very best. ✈



You were incredible in the camp and on the field this IPL. See you soon, lads. 🤗#PlayBold #ನಮ್ಮRCB #IPL2024 pic.twitter.com/qxyT5rqvU1 — Royal Challengers Bengaluru (@RCBTweets)

Livingstone, Buttler also head home

Punjab Kings’ all-rounder Liam Livingstone on Monday returned to England from the ongoing IPL to undergo a knee recuperation ahead of the next month’s T20 World Cup. Livingstone had a lean IPL this season, scoring 111 runs from seven matches and took just three wickets.

Along with Livingstone, Jos Buttler (Rajasthan Royals) also has left the IPL to join the England squad ahead of the T20I series against Pakistan, beginning on May 22. He is the captain of England's T20 squad and will be leading the side in the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 in June.

Meanwhile, other England players in the IPL who are part of their World Cup squad – Moeen Ali (CSK), Sam Curran, Jonny Bairstow (PBKS) and Phil Salt (KKR) – will be home-bound very soon.

(With PTI inputs)