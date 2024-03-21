×

Updated March 21st, 2024 at 16:23 IST

BREAKING: MS Dhoni steps down as CSK captain, Ruturaj Gaikwad takes over ahead of IPL 2024

Taking his place at the helm is Ruturaj Gaikwad, who has been appointed as the new captain. This decision marks a notable shift in leadership for the CSK squad.

Reported by: Vishal Tiwari
MS Dhoni and Ruturaj Gaikwad
MS Dhoni and Ruturaj Gaikwad | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
In a surprising turn of events, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) has made a significant announcement today, revealing that MS Dhoni has relinquished his role as captain of the team. Taking his place at the helm is Ruturaj Gaikwad, who has been appointed as the new captain. This decision marks a notable shift in leadership for the CSK squad.

MS Dhoni resigns as captain of CSK

“MS Dhoni has handed over Chennai Super Kings’ captaincy to Ruturaj Gaikwad ahead of the start of TATA IPL 2024. Ruturaj has been an integral part of Chennai Super Kings since 2019 and has played 52 matches in IPL during this period. The team looks forward to the upcoming season,” CSK said in its official statement. 

Notably, Dhoni's absence was conspicuous in a recent group photo shared by the IPL Twitter handle featuring all the team captains, with Ruturaj Gaikwad prominently featured in the image. As CSK prepares to kick off their Indian Premier League (IPL) title defense against Royal Challengers Bengaluru this Friday, speculation swirls around Dhoni's future in the league, adding an extra layer of intrigue to the upcoming match.

Published March 21st, 2024 at 16:13 IST

IPL

