sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ India Economic Summit | Justice Sanjiv Khanna | Middle-East Conflict | Ukraine War | US Elections |

Published 22:29 IST, November 11th 2024

'He'll Play His Last Game In...': CSK CEO Offers A Huge Prediction Over MS Dhoni's Future In IPL

Kasi Viswanathan, the CEO of the Chennai Super Kings, emphasized MS Dhoni's IPL future. The CEO of CSK also disclosed his ultimate desire.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
MS Dhoni
Chennai Super Kings' MS Dhoni during the match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Indian Premier League 2024, at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru | Image: ANI Photo
Advertisement

Loading...

21:48 IST, November 11th 2024