The Kolkata Knight Riders dominated their IPL 2024 encounter against the Delhi Capitals. Batting first after winning the toss, KKR scored an amazing 272/7 in 20 overs. Sunil Narine showed out, scoring 85 runs in fast succession and taking 1/29 with the ball. In response, the Delhi Capitals struggled, scoring just 166 runs in 17.2 overs. Sunil Narine was well-deservedly named Player of the Match for his outstanding all-round performance. KKR won by a large margin of 106 runs, demonstrating their supremacy in the encounter.

Rishabh Pant made a major blunder against KKR that probably cost DC the match

During the DC vs KKR IPL 2024 match, the umpire's decision to deny Rishabh Pant a DRS review provoked controversy and online discussion.

In the course of the game, Sunil Narine had an impactful innings, amassing 85 runs off just 39 deliveries. This made the Kolkata Knight Riders' total of 272/7, the second-highest in IPL history, possible. The Delhi Capitals were defeated by a score of 106 runs as this impressive total proved to be too much for them.

Narine did, however, get the saving grace when he managed to edge an Ishant Sharma delivery to Rishabh Pant behind the wickets. Pant was first hesitant to take the DRS review, but he ultimately made up his mind to do so after receiving some motivation from his teammates. Unfortunately, time had passed and he was not granted the review by the time he decided. Speaking on the incident after the match, Rishabh Pant said:

"I think it was quite loud here. At the same time, couldn't see the timer on the screen. There was some problem on the screen. But there are some things you can control, some things you can't,"

pic.twitter.com/Mm6DD8B2Qz — Debi Cha (@ChaDebi95756) April 3, 2024 Rishabh is generally good with DRS calls but him missing two caught behind calls have cost DC dearly. Umpiring has been poor too. — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) April 3, 2024

Not just Narine, Pant failed to take DRS on Shreyas Iyer also despite a clear edge from Indian player's bat.

With brilliant half-centuries from Sunil Narine and the youthful Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Kolkata Knight Riders dominated the match at bat. The stage was set for KKR's formidable total by Narine's blazing 85 runs off only 39 deliveries and Raghuvanshi's fast-bowling 54 off 27 deliveries. Rinku Singh and Andre Russell both contributed significantly to keeping KKR dominant for the duration of the innings.

The Delhi Capitals failed to reach the 273 runs that KKR had set when they were bowled out for 166 runs in 17.2 overs because they were unable to match the batting energy of KKR. The Delhi Capitals lost handily, despite heroic efforts from captain Rishabh Pant (55 runs off 25 balls) and Tristan Stubbs (a well-played 54 off 32 deliveries).

(With PTI inputs)