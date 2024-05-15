Advertisement

Delhi Capitals have ended their IPL 2024 campaign with a win over Lucknow Super Giants. A 19-run win victory over LSG at the Arun Jaitley Stadium has put another two points in the bag of DC. They finish with 14 points on the table and still carry a realistic chance of qualifying for the playoffs.

Also Read | KKR CEO spills the beans on Rohit's 'Last season at MI' chat with Nayar

Advertisement

What is Delhi Capitals' qualification scenario after win over LSG in IPL 2024?

Delhi Capitals win over Lucknow Super Giants has made the playoffs race even more interesting. Now, CSK, SRH, DC, RCB, and LSG are in the race for the two vacant spots. Victory over Lucknow has taken them to the 5th spot on the Points Table. Their progression is now dependent on how other teams play.

Advertisement

🤝



The @DelhiCapitals finish the season on a high with a 19-run win at home 👏👏



Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/qMrFfL9gTv#TATAIPL | #DCvLSG pic.twitter.com/xMxsQr7soy — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL)

For Delhi Capitals to qualify, Chennai Super Kings would have to win against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. CSK's win will eliminate RCB from the race. They would have to hope that Sunrisers Hyderabad would lose both their remaining matches, that too by a big margin. SRH's current run rate is 0.406. DC would have to rely on GT and PBKS to give SRH a huge beating, which lower their NRR below DC'S -0.377. Plus, Delhi Capitals would have to count on Mumbai Indians. It would be favorable for Delhi if Mumbai secure a win over Lucknow Super Giants.

Advertisement

While there are too many boxes to trick Delhi Capitals are still afloat and since IPL is a home to miracles, DC would be hoping that all the equations move in their favour.