The rivalry between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) took a new twist after RCB's dominant win over CSK in a crucial knockout match on Saturday, May 18. It was their last league stage game of IPL 2024 and both teams entered the match as favourites. RCB eventually came out on top and secured a place in the IPL 2024 playoffs, knocking the defending champions out of IPL 2024.

However, the happiness for RCB fans was shortlived as their side lost the must-win IPL 2024 Eliminator against Rajasthan Royals on Wednesday. With this, RCB's dream run at IPL 2024 came to a storied end.

Meanwhile, RCB's defeat in the IPL 2024 Eliminator sparked a meme fest on social media. Amid the frenzy, CSK pacer Tushar Deshpande allegedly shared a meme mocking RCB’s long-running struggle to win the IPL trophy. Tushar Deshpande apparently shared the meme on his Instagram story. A screenshot of the post is going viral on social media.

Although many fans claimed to have seen Tushar Deshpande’s post, it is currently not visible on his social media account, raising questions about its authenticity.

RR vs RCB, IPL 2024 Eliminator

Rajasthan Royals ended Royal Challengers Bengaluru's roller-coaster run in the Indian Premier League (IPL) with a scratchy four-wicket win in the Eliminator on Wednesday. After their bowlers had done their part well to keep RCB to 172/8, RR batters stuttered in the middle overs to allow RCB back into the contest which remained hung in balance for the majority of the second half, but the 2008 winners eventually got home with an over to spare.

Chasing 173, Rajasthan ended with 174/6 as Rovman Powell (16 not out) provided the finishing touches in a tense finish.

As he has done several times before this season, Riyan Parag (36 off 26) showcased deep resolve in an adverse situation to help Rajasthan stay alive in the tournament. It was Royals' first win after four losses and an abandoned game.

2008 winners Royals face Sunrisers Hyderabad in Chennai on Friday for a place in the IPL final.

(With PTI inputs)