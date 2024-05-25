Advertisement

Dinesh Karthik has expressed his willingness to contribute to Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in any capacity after Virat Kohli urged the retiring wicketkeeper-batter to stay associated with the Bengaluru-based franchise. Karthik, who hinted at playing his last IPL game following RCB's Eliminator exit on Wednesday, received an emotional guard of honour, marking the end of an illustrious IPL career with over 5000 runs.

Also Read: 'I was really struggling for...': Virat Kohli discloses Dinesh Karthik's aid in times of hardship

Advertisement

Dinesh Karthik accepts Virat Kohli's offer

RCB celebrated Dinesh Karthik’s contributions with a heartfelt video posted on Friday, featuring players and support staff reminiscing about their time with him. In the video, Virat Kohli praised Karthik's growth as a cricketer and a person, emphasizing that his vast knowledge would benefit RCB in the future.

Advertisement

"I will do anything I can for RCB, whenever possible. The fact that they have given me a new lease of life and I have played for them toward the fag end of my career is one that I will never forget," Dinesh Karthik said, showing his deep gratitude towards the franchise.

Dinesh Karthik also responded warmly to Virat Kohli's encouraging words, acknowledging the former India captain's influence on his career. "Virat Kohli is probably one of the greatest athletes to have ever played this sport. Arguably the most famous personality going around in the world of cricket. I have been an admirer of his. I have learned a lot from him in terms of how much he pushes himself off the field," Karthik said.

Advertisement

He continued, "To know that he respects me and values me as a person, I will take that as a massive, massive success in my cricketing journey. I just want to be thankful to people like him who have helped me during my journey."

We cherished every single moment spent with you, DK. 🙌



You aren’t just a player for us, you are an emotion. ❤️



This is @bigbasket_com presents RCB Bold Diaries to sum up our #DKTributeDay.#PlayBold #ನಮ್ಮRCB #WeLoveYouDK pic.twitter.com/iTJhyH7ywN — Royal Challengers Bengaluru (@RCBTweets)

Also Read: 'I nor BCCI..': Jay Shah comes out with truth on talking to Ponting- Langer for India head coach job

Dinesh Karthik's late-career resurgence with RCB began in 2022, where he excelled as a finisher, catching the attention of the national selectors and earning a spot in India’s squad for the T20 World Cup. In the IPL 2024 season, Karthik scored 326 runs in 15 matches at a striking rate close to 190. Despite his impressive form, he was not recalled to the national team for the T20 World Cup 2024.