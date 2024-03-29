×

Updated March 29th, 2024 at 15:39 IST

DOG OUT: Dedicated area for pet dogs in stadium, RCB unveils first-of-a-kind initiative for IPL 2024

RCB vs KKR: With comfortable seating arrangements for dog parents, RCB fans can enjoy the thrill of seeing Kohli and Co. play alongside their beloved dogs.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
IPL 2024: Dog out initiative of RCB
IPL 2024: Dog out initiative of RCB | Image:RCB
  • 2 min read
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) known for their stadium experiences and innovations have an exciting 'Dog Out' zone at their home ground, M. Chinnaswamy Stadium- a first for the Indian Premier League as well.

Dog Out is a dedicated area for pet dogs in the stadium, catering to the needs of both RCB 12th Man Army and their furry companions. The Dog Out was first introduced as a one-off initiative in 2019 to make the matches pet-friendly and is a permanent feature at the home ground.

With comfortable seating arrangements for dog parents, the 12th Man Army can enjoy the thrill of seeing RCB play alongside their beloved dogs. The dedicated area ensures a delightful and memorable experience.

"We're delighted to have Dog Out zone at our home ground, providing pet parents with the opportunity to share unforgettable moments with their furry companions. Many fans used to miss out on the excitement of watching RCB play as they were confined to home, tending to their pets during matches but now they can come to the stadium and watch cricket with their pets without any inconvenience. At RCB, we're committed to ensuring that everyone, including pet parents, can relish the bold cricket experience and the Dog Out is a key part of this commitment as it embodies our unwavering devotion to inclusivity and enjoyment for all, fostering a sense of strong community through the game," commented Rajesh Menon, VP and Head of Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

One of the standout features of this special zone is its remarkable inclusivity – welcoming dogs of all breeds to this dedicated zone, provided they can behave independently and are not too small or afflicted by any medical conditions. The dog parents have also been provided with food and water bowls for their pets during the matches.

This initiative underscores RCB's commitment to nurturing a sense of community and belonging among fans from diverse backgrounds.

Dog Out pledges to be a safe place for both cricket enthusiasts and dog lovers alike, promising an experience that transcends boundaries and unites fans in their shared passion for the game and their love for their four-legged companions.

Published March 29th, 2024 at 15:39 IST

