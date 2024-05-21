Advertisement

Gautam Gambhir, a renowned figure in the cricketing world, made a significant impact by transforming the fortunes of the Kolkata Knight Riders, a team that previously struggled in the lower ranks of the points table. This season, under the leadership of Shreyas Iyer and the mentorship of Gambhir, the team has achieved remarkable success, ascending to the top of the table. During his appearance on R Ashwin's YouTube show, "Kutti Stories with Ash," Gautam Gambhir addressed various topics, including his stint as captain of KKR.

Gautam Gambhir speaks on his stint at KKR when he replaced Sourav Ganguly

After Sourav Ganguly was replaced as captain of the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in 2011, Gautam Gambhir recalled the experience. Thinking back on this time, Gambhir said he expected KKR fans to be upset with him for dropping their beloved Ganguly. He talked about the early years of his leadership, when he succeeded the legendary Prince of Kolkata. At first, Gambhir was forewarned that the fans would not warm up to him after Ganguly left. On the other hand, he conveyed his surprise at the enormous love Kolkata showed him.

During an exchange on R Ashwin's YouTube channel, Gambhir expressed gratitude to the KKR supporters for welcoming him with open arms right away. The Kolkata supporters welcomed him with open arms, despite his history playing domestic cricket with Delhi and his prior tenure with the Delhi Daredevils (now the Delhi Capitals) from 2008 to 2010. Recently, Gambhir rejoined KKR as a mentor, and the team made it to the playoffs after a two-year absence. Gautam Gambhir said:



“When I got picked in 2011, a lot of people told me that there would be a lot of backlash because you're replacing someone like Sourav Ganguly. But I remember my first game in Kolkata, the amount of love I received was unimaginable,” “Never thought I would receive that kind of love because a lot of things were spoken about when Sourav was replaced, but never once in my 7 years of captaincy, I was made to feel that I did not belong at Kolkata. That's my relationship with the people of Kolkata. I have said it in the past, not because I have led the team, Kolkata is my home. That's the emotion I carry.”

Gautam Gambhir also reflected on his 2012 encounter at Eden Gardens in Kolkata against Sourav Ganguly's Pune Warriors India. During the match, the former India opener saw that the audience was split. He reflected on the range of emotions among the supporters in a heartfelt chat with a staff member at his team hotel.

“I remember this one game we were playing against Pune Warriors. I think the entire stadium was divided into Purple and Blue. I think Sourav was playing for Pune Warriors India and there was this huge article on match day in the Telegraph. I still remember 'Bengal will be divided for the second time after partition'. It was the headline on the front page,” “I remember walking out of this hotel, there was a guy at the gate. He told me one thing 'When you walk today, when you go out for the toss, remember the entire Bengal will only be cheering for you because KKR belongs to Kolkata. You will not walk alone today'. I carried that thought till today. Not once in my 7 years of captaincy, I have walked alone. People in Kolkata are walking with me, their blessings are with me. That's the strength I got from the people of Kolkata.” "That's the reason when I come back to Kolkata, I always feel I have to give it back to them."

After being one of Kolkata's beloved chosen sons, Gautam Gambhir acknowledged his happiness to be back at KKR as the team's mentor. On Tuesday, May 21, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, KKR and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will play in the Qualifier 1 match.