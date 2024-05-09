Advertisement

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants: In a thrilling match, Sunrisers Hyderabad clinched a resounding victory over Lucknow Super Giants. SRH's dominant performance restricted LSG to 165/4 in 20 overs, with impressive bowling from Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Shahbaz Ahmed. However, the real spectacle unfolded during SRH's innings, as they chased down the target without losing a single wicket. Travis Head's outstanding unbeaten 89 off 30 deliveries and Abhishek Sharma's explosive 75 off 28 powered SRH to a stunning victory, with 62 balls to spare. Travis Head's exceptional performance earned him the well-deserved "Player of the Match" title.

Even Zomato couldn’t hold back from expressing their fear after Travis Head’s incredible knock vs LSG

Zomato tweeted their worry over Travis Head's incredible performance, saying that if he keeps playing this well, they would see a drop in orders during the World Cup. Their hilarious acknowledgement of Head's extraordinary cricketing ability and its possible effect on their business can be seen in their tweet.

Travis Head brother world cup mein log order nahi karenge tum aisa khele to 😭😭😭 — zomato (@zomato)

Sunrisers Hyderabad defeated Lucknow Super Giants handily in the 57th match of the IPL 2024, which was held at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. The margin of victory was 10 wickets. The Lucknow Super Giants, who chose to bat first, suffered early setbacks in the powerplay. Lucknow Super Giants gained vital momentum after Ayush Badoni's outstanding innings of 55 not out from 30 deliveries, despite the early setback. Together with Badoni, Nicholas Pooran struck an outstanding 48 runs without giving up from only 26 deliveries, forming a strong combination that let the Super Giants reach a respectable total of 165 runs in just 52 deliveries. Bhuvneshwar Kumar led Sunrisers Hyderabad's bowling attack with stats of 2 wickets for 12 runs in his allotted four overs. His efforts were crucial in limiting Lucknow Super Giants to a meagre score.

As a reaction, Sunrisers Hyderabad launched an aggressive opening attack from the onset, with openers Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma making quick work of the opposition. Sunrisers Hyderabad led by a commanding lead at the midway point thanks to Head's scorching 89 not out from 30 balls and Sharma's explosive 75 not out from 28 balls. With a remarkable partnership of 167 runs from just 58 deliveries, the two greatly increased Sunrisers' net run rate. The bowling unit of the Lucknow Super Giants struggled to stop the assault, with every bowler giving up runs at an economy rate higher than 14.

Several noteworthy statistics and milestones emerged from this gripping encounter. Lucknow Super Giants registered the third lowest score in the powerplay in IPL 2024 (27/2), while Travis Head equaled the record for the fastest fifty by an SRH player (16 balls). Sunrisers Hyderabad notched the second-highest runs in the powerplay in IPL history (107/0), and achieved the highest runs in the powerplay while chasing in IPL (107/0). The match witnessed the highest difference in Powerplay totals in IPL history (80 runs), and Travis Head recorded the joint most IPL fifties in less than 20 balls (3 times). Additionally, Sunrisers Hyderabad secured the biggest win in terms of balls to spare in IPL matches with 100+ targets (62 balls), and amassed the highest total in the first 10 overs in IPL history (167/0 in 9.4 overs). Moreover, Travis Head notched the second most 50+ scores inside Powerplay in IPL (4), while he and Abhishek Sharma formed the second-fastest 100-run partnership in IPL history (34 balls).