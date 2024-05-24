Advertisement

Mahendra Singh Dhoni is widely regarded as one of the finest cricketers of all time. Recently, he participated in the IPL 2024 with CSK, raising speculations that it might be his final competitive appearance. CSK's journey ended prematurely after being knocked out by RCB, failing to make it to the play-offs. Dhoni's legacy and contributions to cricket remain unparalleled, marking an end to an era if this indeed proves to be his last hurrah.

Also Read: 'I think he..': Former India opener's bold statement on Glenn Maxwell

Advertisement

MS Dhoni cheered while boarding from Bengaluru to Ranchi

When MS Dhoni of the Chennai Super Kings boarded the plane and put his bags in the overhead compartment, the passengers on a Bengaluru - Ranchi journey were ecstatic. Travellers enthusiastically greeted the former captain of India, who was acclaimed for steering the men's national team to victory in the 2011 World Cup.

Advertisement

Cheers and applause broke out on the plane as Dhoni found his way to his seat. A video that was captured by several of the passengers was later posted on X.

A fan of Dhoni posted the video on their X profile with the following caption:

Advertisement

Recent Video Of Mahi While Travelling From Bengaluru to Ranchi 🫶💛#MSDhoni pic.twitter.com/X9sJv1Qz0J — Chakri Dhoni (@ChakriDhoni17) Latest Glimpse of Mahi From Ranchi 🤩💛#MSDhoni pic.twitter.com/q3Dp7Ie7uq — Chakri Dhoni (@ChakriDhoni17)

Also Read: Fear of Virat Kohli has permeated in the minds of his opposition

Advertisement

Last Thursday, MS Dhoni appeared in his last IPL 2024 match in Bengaluru. The Chennai Super Kings' failure to retain their championship was unsuccessful on May 18, as they fell to the Royal Challengers Bangalore in a pivotal game played at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. CSK was only 10 runs shy of missing the playoffs after finishing at 191/7 in 20 overs while pursuing a target of 219, the minimum number of runs needed to qualify for the postseason.

Dhoni put up a strong display, hitting 25 runs off just 13 balls, in an attempt to give his team the win. He hit an incredible 110-meter six during his bat, but not long after, Swapnil Singh caught him off Yash Dayal's bowling.

Advertisement

Since then, Dhoni has left Bengaluru and gone back to his birthplace of Ranchi. Supporters and authorities of CSK are enthusiastic about his possible IPL comeback in 2025. The cricket community will be closely observing to see if the renowned batsman-wicketkeeper chooses to retire or to carry on with his remarkable career.