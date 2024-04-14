Advertisement

Australia's Jake Fraser-McGurk announced himself with a belligerent half-century on his IPL debut after spinner Kuldeep Yadav dazzled with the ball as Delhi Capitals recorded a morale-boosting six-wicket win over Lucknow Super Giants here on Friday.

Ayush Badoni (55 not out off 35 balls) smashed a quick-fire unbeaten half century to help the Super Giants recover to a respectable 167/7 after Kuldeep (3/20) sizzled with a three-wicket haul.

Fraser-McGurk (55 off 35 balls) and skipper Rishabh Pant (41) struck a 77-run partnership to take the match away from the hosts and secure DC's second win of the season.

The 22-year-old Australian, known for his aggressive approach, smoked a shot of length delivery off Yash Thakur over deep mid-wicket to get his first-ever runs in the IPL. He followed that with another six in the next over.

Prithvi Shaw (32) was looking in good nick but Ravi Bishnoi made an instant impact as he entered the game, getting rid of the opener, as DC fell to 63/2. The LSG bowlers were able to dominate the visitors for sometime as Fraser-McGurk also struggled to find the boundaries.

But Pant hoisted the ball over Bishnoi's head for a straight six to not only reach the 3,000-run milestone in IPL but also collected Delhi's first boundary in 29 deliveries in the 11th over.

The dashing wicketkeeper-batter gave a glimpse of his vintage self, playing some audacious shots, including a reverse scoop off Marcus Stoinis.

Pant's power-hitting eased the pressure of Fraser-McGurk who slammed compatriot Stoinis for a hat-trick of sixes to bring the equation to almost a run a ball.

Earlier, returning to the side after missing three matches due to a groin niggle, Kuldeep picked three wickets while giving away 20 runs and conceding no boundaries in his quota of four overs.

His victims included skipper KL Rahul (39), Marcus Stoinis (8) and the dangerous Nicholas Pooran (0).

Khaleel Ahmed (2/41), who landed the early blow, Ishant Sharma (1/36) and Mukesh Kumar (1/41) also took wickets to leave LSG reeling at 94/7.

But then Badoni took the onus upon himself to resurrect the LSG innings. He smashed five boundaries and a six and alongside Arshad Khan (20 off 16 balls) stitched a 73-run unbeaten stand.

Opting to bat, Quinton de Kock (19) had started strong with four boundaries but was dismissed by Khaleel with a leg-before wicket decision in the third over.

Devdutt Padikkal's (3) wretched run continued as he became Khaleel's second victim of the day. The pacer pinned Padikkal in front of middle and leg for his fifth consecutive single-figure score.

Khaleel had the opportunity to make it two out of two but the pacer dropped Stoinis on 0 off his own delivery in the very next ball.

However, Rahul continued to collect boundaries at the other end, taking his side to 57/2 in the powerplay.

But the introduction of Kuldeep in the eighth over helped trigger a batting collapse, The left-arm spinner first bowled a nicely tossed up delivery with Stoinis throwing his hands at it only to get a leading edge that flew straight to Ishant at backward point.

He then bamboozled the in-form Pooran, who looked clueless as the ball uprooted the off stump.

The batting collapse forced the hosts to send Deepak Hooda (10) as an Impact Substitute but Kuldeep picked up his third wicket in eight balls to get ride of Rahul, completely deflating the LSG batting.

Delhi bowlers choked the LSG batters as the boundaries dried up.

Ishant and Mukesh, who also returned to the Delhi playing XI after recovering from an injury, joined the act accounting for Hooda and Krunal Pandya (3) respectively.