In the IPL 2024 final between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), KKR emerged victorious by 8 wickets with 57 balls to spare. SRH set a target of 113 runs, with notable performances from Pat Cummins with 24 runs and Andre Russell with 3 wickets. KKR's outstanding chase was led by Venkatesh Iyer's unbeaten 52 runs and Rahmanullah Gurbaz's 39 runs. The match concluded in just 10.3 overs, with Mitchell Starc showcasing fine form, earning the player of the match title. Sunil Narine was announced as the Player of the Tournament.

Gautam Gambhir poses with Jay Shah after KKR won the IPL 2024

During the post-match festivities following the Knight Riders' third IPL championship, KKR coach Gautam Gambhir was observed having an extensive chat with BCCI secretary Jay Shah. Gambhir took some time to speak with BCCI executives, including president Roger Binny and chairman Jay Shah, in the vibrant environment of the MA Chidambaram Stadium, which was packed with supporters and players dressed in purple and gold.

Particularly after the BCCI extended an invitation to apply for the post earlier in May, there are rumours that Gambhir is the front-runner for the India coach position. The former India opener's stature and influence as a mentor had grown tremendously as he revelled in KKR's first title in ten years. Interestingly, Gambhir led KKR to their first two IPL titles in 2012 and 2014. Under his guidance, KKR has performed admirably this season, which bodes well for Gambhir's future as a premier coach.

Following rumours that the KKR coach is a front-runner for the India head coach position, some fans on social media speculated that BCCI secretary Jay Shah was talking about Gautam Gambhir's interest in the position.

Jay Shah saab you have just one job. Make Gautam Gambhir the head coach of India. pic.twitter.com/D8UGLYKGT4 — R A T N I S H (@LoyalSachinFan)

Remarkably, Jay Shah stated prior to the IPL final that the BCCI had not contacted any Australians regarding the position of captain. As the hunt intensifies for Rahul Dravid's replacement, individuals like Stephen Fleming and GG are being considered. Following the June T20 World Cup, Dravid's time as head coach will come to an end.

At the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Jay Shah and Roger Binny presided over the trophy presentation event. Shreyas Iyer, the winning captain, accepted the prized trophy from BCCI officials and rejoiced with his teammates.

Sunil Narine and Gautam Gambhir were clearly touched after the win and their emotions ran down their faces. Gambhir has been an excellent mentor for a long time. He had a great tenure as a mentor with the Lucknow Super Giants, steering them to the playoffs in their first two seasons, following his two titles as captain of KKR. At the start of the 2024 season, he rejoined KKR, and he helped them win another championship.

It's unclear if Gambhir will submit an application to become head coach. Applications for the position are being accepted by the BCCI, and the deadline is June 27.