Hardik Pandya Humiliated By 'Uncapped' Indian Player Recently Bought By CSK For 1.2 Crore

In a thrilling match at the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024, Vijay Shankar, the middle-order batter from Tamil Nadu, unleashed his fury on Baroda all-rounder Hardik Pandya. Shankar's explosive cameo of 42 runs from 22 deliveries included three consecutive sixes off Pandya's bowling, leaving the Mumbai Indians skipper humbled.

Watch Vijay Shankar hitting sixes off Hardik Pandya's bowling

This impressive performance came after Tamil Nadu had already built a strong foundation, thanks to Narayan Jagadeesan's 57 runs from 32 deliveries and Baba Indrajith's contribution. Vijay Shankar's onslaught ensured that Tamil Nadu posted a formidable total, breaching the 200-mark.

What makes Vijay Shankar's performance even more remarkable is his journey to the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) team. He was acquired by CSK for INR 1.20 crore in the IPL 2025 auction on Monday, after an intense bidding war with the Gujarat Titans. Shankar's base price was INR 30 Lakhs, but his impressive skills sparked a fierce battle for his services. Shankar was part of the Gujarat Titans squad when Hardik Pandya was the captain of the franchise from 2022 to 2024.