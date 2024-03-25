×

Updated March 25th, 2024 at 18:09 IST

'Hardik thought he'd be asked': Rohit Sharma PANNED for taking DRS on plumb LBW without discussion

During the match 5 of the IPL 2024- GT vs MI- Rohit Sharma made the DRS call without proper discussion with the batsman on the other end; Gets criticised.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Hardik Pandya
Hardik Pandya and Rohit Sharma | Image:Jio Cinema
On Sunday, Gujarat Titans snatched the victory from the jaws of defeat. It was the captaincy debut of Shubman Gill, and indeed he passed the gala round. For Gujarat Titans fans the taste of victory was even more sweet, as it came against their former captain, Hardik Pandya. Chasing 169, Mumbai Indians were comfortably approaching the target but the dismissal of Rohit Sharma during the middle overs proved to be vital for Gujarat at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians lost the game by the faintest margins

The GT vs MI match was overshadowed by the hostile reception of Hardik Pandya from the Ahmedabad crowd, and his conduct as the new captain of Mumbai Indians. Despite the huge attraction on factors not relating to the game, it turned out to be Mumbai Indians' match to lose. Eventually, they finished short by 6 runs. Losing wickets at regular intervals led to the defeat. Out of the 9 dismissals they incurred, Rohit Sharma's proved to be the leading subject of discussion in hindsight.

IPL 2024: Rohit Sharma criticised for not consulting Hardik Pandya

Following the loss of two quick wickets, Sharma had settled into the game and was threatening to take the game away from Gujarat Titans. However, Sharma misread a straight one from Sai Kishore. The on-field umpire had no doubts in raising his finger but Rohit wasn't convinced and took the matter upstairs without much discussion. The third umpire watched the replay and adjudged it to be a plumb LBW. Thus, he passed the directive to the on field official to stay with his original decision.

Following the wicket, netizens criticised Rohit Sharma for not having a proper discussion with his partner on the other end, Dewald Brewis, before going forward with the referral. Some users were also of the view that Rohit Sharma could have asked Hardik Pandya, and Pandya might have thought he would be consulted by Rohit. However, there is no provision in the rule book. The batsman cannot ask the members sitting in the dugout for the DRS call.

 

Published March 25th, 2024 at 17:58 IST

