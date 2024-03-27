Advertisement

In a thrilling IPL match on Tuesday, CSK clashed with GT. The Chennai Super Kings put up a commanding total of 206/6 in 20 overs, followed by a strong bowling performance restricting Gujarat Titans to 143/8, securing a convincing 63-run victory. The standout performer, Shivam Dube (CSK), was awarded Player of the Match for his explosive 51 off 23 balls. Notable contributions also came from Rachin Ravindra and Ruturaj Gaikwad (CSK). GT won the toss and opted to bowl at MA Chidambaram Stadium.

Also Read: R Ashwin's heartwarming support for Rishabh Pant ahead of DC vs RR

Advertisement

Mike Hussey made a huge statement about Rachin Ravindra

Michael Hussey, the batting coach for the Chennai Super Kings, has praised Rachin Ravindra's outstanding performance in the IPL 2024 season, citing his ability to flourish in the Chepauk crowd. Ravindra's blistering performance of 46 runs off 20 balls against the Gujarat Titans on March 26 helped CSK score 206 runs in their allocated 20 overs.

Advertisement

This stunning performance represents Ravindra's second straight match in which he has demonstrated his aggressive purpose as an opener for CSK, with an excellent strike rate of 237.14 and an astounding average over 41. Hussey addressed the reporters during the press conference and praised the New Zealand star's performance, calling him "awesome to watch." He emphasised that Ravindra has joined the squad with the intent to make a good contribution.

Hussey also mentioned that Ravindra's confidence grew throughout the match against the Gujarat Titans, especially after he hit a few boundaries. The young player is confident in his potential to flourish on the IPL stage, which speaks well for CSK's chances in the competition. Mike Hussey said:

Advertisement

"He's had a great start. He's been awesome to watch. He's just come here, full of energy, just wants to learn so much and make a positive impact on the team environment," "He is just enjoying it. He's trying to soak up as much knowledge as he possibly can and he really feeds off the crowds here as well. "I think once he got a couple of good shots early, his confidence just grew and he believed that yeah I can perform on this stage and he's grown from there. I think he's gone out there with a clear mind and a nice positive attitude," "There's not a lot to work on these level of world-class players as it is. It's not about working too much with them. It's about getting them to the best frame of mind. For me, it's not really about trying to fill his head with too much. It's more about helping his clear his mind, and let him go out there and enjoy and play his best cricket,"

Also Read: Anil Kumble highlights Hardik Pandya's error in MI's defeat against GT

CSK's next battle will be against the Delhi Capitals in Vizag on March 31st.