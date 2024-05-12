Advertisement

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru will clash with the Delhi Capitals in a crucial match with significant playoff implications on May 12, 2024. With both teams in a must-win situation, every ball and run will be pivotal. The fate of playoff qualification for both teams hinges on this match, as a loss could diminish their chances. The encounter is anticipated to be intense and highly competitive, giving fans an enthralling spectacle of T20 cricket.

Matthew Hayden made a huge statement about Virat Kohli ahead of RCB vs DC

Virat Kohli has scored 634 runs in 12 matches, with an outstanding strike rate of 153.51. Matthew Hayden stated his joy at seeing how criticism has fueled Kohli's determination. Kohli's forthcoming encounter against DC on May 12 promises to provide another opportunity for him to showcase his abilities.

Hayden emphasised the futility of needling athletes like Virat Kohli, claiming that such criticism merely motivates them to greater heights. During the IPL 2024 season, Kohli's strike rate came under intense criticism. Despite initial retorts to his doubters, Kohli chose to answer with his performance, particularly a scorching 92 off 47 balls against PBKS.

Furthermore, Virat Kohli has significantly improved his performance against spin spinners, particularly outside of the powerplay overs. Hayden, in an interview with Star Sports, stated that criticism of Kohli's strike rate is unavoidable given his traditional and technically solid approach, which allows him to flourish in all formats of the game. Matthew Hayden said:

“I understand from a fan's point of view that Virat Kohli has copped a bit of criticism around the strike-rate. It'll always be the case because, he's a very conventional cricketer. He's a very technical cricketer, which makes him a great across all three formats.” "He's an extremely fit warrior. So he'll be able to take games deep in Test match cricket, one day cricket and in fact, T20 cricket as well,"

"But one of the big concerns that we've all had is through the middle. And so, like all great champions, if there is something out there in the media or there's something where you can feel yourself to improve, then you get about making your business to do so. And I sense that that's exactly what's happened to Virat Kohli this season. "You know, those middle phases being that 138 strike-rate against spin, that's critical for India because international sides they'll line up with spin. Every side will have two, sometimes three spinners as their resource, and they'll use it to slow down a Kohli who, inside that powerplay has got such a huge energy and momentum and creates great pressure on opposition,"

“So, I love the way that it's fueled his fire and fueled some improvement and, you know, look out. A dangerous athlete is one that's been wounded. There have been a few in my lifetime that I can remember.” "Steve Waugh never used to have a word to him. Kevin Pietersen, he used to love the pressure. Brian Lara, Don't talk to him. Why would you do that? He'll just smash you. So, guys that are of that kind of quality, if you try and needle them, all they do is get better,"

Hayden remarked that Kohli took the criticism seriously and aimed on improving his performance, particularly in the middle periods against spin bowling. The Australian cricket icon believes that this improvement will be extremely beneficial to India in the forthcoming T20 World Cup, as teams typically field two or three spinners.