Sunil Chhetri, the revered Indian football icon known for his exceptional leadership and goal-scoring prowess, is set to retire from international football after the FIFA World Cup qualifying match against Kuwait on June 6, marking the culmination of a celebrated career that has left an indelible mark on Indian football history. As the top goal-scorer in the history of the Indian national team, Chhetri's legacy of inspiring the next generation and transforming the football landscape will endure for years to come, with his farewell game scheduled to take place in Kolkata. India, currently second in Group A, is only one point behind leader Qatar, while Kuwait holds the fourth position with three points, reflecting Chhetri's ongoing impact on the national team's performance and standing.

Before declaring his retirement, Sunil Chhetri sent him a message, according to Virat Kohli. Chhetri and Kohli have a close connection. As of right now in IPL 2024, Kohli is the Orange Cap holder.

The 39-year-old Sunil Chhetri told Kohli that he was quitting the international game. On June 6 at Salt Lake Stadium, Chhetri will play his final match in the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers against Kuwait. His retirement was declared via a social media video.

After Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, Chhetri is the third-highest goal scorer for the national team currently playing. Kohli commended Chhetri's humility in an interview with Mr. Nags (Danish Sait), pointing out that Chhetri is content with his retirement choice. On the RCB Insider Show, Virat Kohli said:

“He actually messaged me as well, informing me that he was going to do it. But I would say that he felt like he is at peace with the decision. I have become really close with him over the years and wish him nothing but the best. He is a lovely lovely guy,”

With the Orange Cap in hand for RCB in the IPL 2024, Virat Kohli has been a star performer. Kohli has scored 661 runs at an average of 66.10 and a strike rate of 155.16 in 13 games. He has scored one hundred and five half-centuries throughout his outstanding performance. Kohli wants to make an impression as RCB gets ready to play CSK in their last league match on Saturday in Bengaluru, which will be crucial for them as they eye a playoff spot in the IPL 2024.