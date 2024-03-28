Advertisement

In Wednesday’s thrilling IPL match, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) faced Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. SRH posted a commanding total of 277/3 in their 20 overs, with Abhishek Sharma's explosive 63 off 23 balls being the standout performance. In reply, MI put up a valiant effort but fell short, scoring 246/5 in their 20 overs. Abhishek Sharma's match-winning innings earned him the Player of the Match award. SRH emerged victorious by 31 runs, showcasing a strong all-round performance. The exciting encounter left fans on the edge of their seats.

Bravo and Pollard showed support to Kwena Maphaka after a major blunder vs SRH

During the match, Kwena Maphaka had a difficult day on the pitch against Sunrisers Hyderabad, giving up 66 runs in his four overs. Dwayne Bravo and Kieron Pollard, the batting coach for the Mumbai Indians, stood up for Maphaka despite this difficult performance, providing words of support and encouragement.

In Hyderabad, Maphaka, a youthful phenom who just won Player of the Tournament in the U19 World Cup, experienced an encounter with severe criticism. Despite their challenges, Bravo and Pollard were tolerant and supportive of his situation. Even though their IPL statistics were among the joint lowest by any foreign player, the pair decided to use their positive social media remarks to encourage Maphaka.

Advertisement

After Sunrisers Hyderabad won by 31 runs, Bravo posted a touching photo of Maphaka on Instagram with a meaningful message. Bravo told Maphaka in his letter that he will overcome this setback and urged him to maintain his resilience. He underlined how crucial it is to remain confident and resist giving in to self-doubt when faced with hardship.

Bravo gave Maphaka some words of wisdom, telling him to keep his head up and telling the young pacer that he would definitely recover from his difficult outing. He stressed the need to retain faith in oneself and counselled Maphaka not to allow the happenings in Hyderabad cause him to lose hope. Bravo posted:

Advertisement

"Keep your head up Champ! Kwena Maphaka I’m sure you will definitely bounce back and don’t let this one off game make you start to doubt yourself,it’s a great challenge for you and you will only get better as the tournament goes on!"

Pollard mirrored Bravo's remarks and gave Maphaka a similar word of encouragement, highlighting the young cricketer's potential for better things in the future. Pollard, who was having a difficult day at work, was impressed by Maphaka's fortitude and tenacity, emphasising the admirable quality of his fortitude in the face of difficulties. Pollard posted:

Head up young man … greater things to achieve. I’m sure your family, friends loved ones are very proud of you 🏏🏏🏏.. tough first day at the office but loved how you kept coming . #greaterthingsinstore # future looks bright . #17yearsyoung we believe in giving youngsters a platform @mumbaiindians 🙏🏾🙏🏾

However, Dale Steyn was much more critical as he said that Mapakha has realised the difference between U-19 and Pro League.

Advertisement

Maphaka realizing the difference between U19 and the PRO league.



Baptism of fire. — Dale Steyn (@DaleSteyn62) March 27, 2024

When MI plays the Rajasthan Royals on April 1 at the Wankhede Stadium, they hope to get back to winning ways.