They were once down and out but in no time RCB have gained momentum and are still in the race to qualify for the IPL 2024 playoffs. On Thursday, Royal Challengers Bengaluru registered a stunning win of 60 runs over Punjab Kings. It is their fourth win on the trot, one that has improved their Net Run Rate immensely.

How can RCB qualify for IPL 2024 playoffs?

A victory is the best way to move forward, and RCB are doing just that to keep their hopes of making it to the playoffs alive. The win over Punjab Kings comes as RCB's 5th win of the season. To stay in the battle the Faf du Plessis side needs to win its remaining two matches as well. Winning both matches will put them to 7 victories under their name. From there, they would have to pray that teams like DC, LSG, and CSK, who are also in the race make some errors. If any of the sides win two of their remaining matches then that side will be through.

Below is the scenario that could give RCB the playoff berth.

GT and RR beat CSK.

RCB beat DC.

DC or MI beat LSG

RCB beat CSK

It is not a complicated equation anymore, and in the past IPL audiences have witnessed intriguing stuff happening. So will it happen once again, will RCB make a miraculous entry in the top 4? Currently, they are at the 7th spot on the points table but an NRR of +0.217 is certainly given them a reprieve and an extended probability.

