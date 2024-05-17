How can RCB qualify for IPL Playoffs? Here's over-by-over scenario for RCB vs CSK according to DLS

Advertisement

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru are all set to face Chennai Super Kings in match 68 of IPL 2024 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. The match between CSK and RCB is touted as a virtual knockout as the winner of this match will progress to IPL Playoffs in 2024.

RCB are currently 5th in the table with 12 points, while CSK are 4th with 14 points. However, a win for RCB would mean that both teams will be tied on 14 points and the equation will come down to net run rate. As it stands, CSK have a superior run rate of 0.528 compared to RCB's 0.387. Which means RCB not only need to win the clash, they need to win by a decent margin to qualify into the Playoffs.

However, the weather forecast in Bengaluru could mean that rain can potentially play a spoil sport in the match and could hamper, RCB's chances for qualifying. Hence, the dreaded Duckworth-Lewis (DLS) method is most likely to come into play.

So here's an over-by-over scenario of how RCB can qualify against CSK in case of DLS implementation.

All Scenarios in which RCB can qualify for Playoffs

20 Over Match

If the entire 20-over match is played at Chinnaswamy Stadium then RCB either need to win by a margin of 18 runs if they are defending or chase the target with 11 balls to spare. So if RCB set a target of 201 for CSK to chase then they need to restrict CSK to a total of 182. If they are chasing 200 then they need to make sure they get to the target within 18.1 overs.

19 Over Match

In case one over is lost due to rain, then RCB's scenario while defending the total of 200 would remain the same. If they are chasing 200 then they will need to ensure they do so by 17.1 overs.

18 Over Match

In an 18 over match scenario, If RCB are defending 190 runs then they need to restrict CSK by 172 runs and if they are chasing 191 then they need to do so in 16.1 overs.

17 Over Match

In a 17 over scenario, RCB will need to set a total of 180 runs and limit CSK to less than 162 runs and while chasing they need to chase the total in 15.1 overs.

16 Over Match

If the encounter is of 16 overs, then RCB need to set a total of 170 runs and limit CSK to less than 152 runs. If RCB opt to bat first then they need to chase the total in 14.1 overs.

15 Over Match

The scenario for15-over match would remain the same while defending but while batting second they need to chase the target CSK by 13.1 overs.

14 Over Match

In a 14-over contest, RCB need to chase the total in 12.1 overs or set a target of 160 runs and hold Chennia's batting lineup to less than 142 runs.

13 Over Match

In case of the match at Chinnaswamy stadium being of 13 overs, then the defending scenario for RCB remains the same as the 14-over match but while chasing they need to ensure they get to target in less than 11.1 overs.

12 Over Match

In a match that lasts 12 overs, if RCB set a target of 150, CSK need to get atleast 133 to avoid home team the chance for Playoff spots at their expense.

11 Over Match

In an 11 over if RCB have 140 on the board they need to curtail CSK by 122 or chase the same total in less than 9.1 overs.

10 Over Match

If the number of overs are halved, CSK they need to ensure that they prevent RCB from chasing the total in less than 8.1 overs and score atleast 113 runs in a potential chase of 130.

9 Over Match

If the match is only of nine overs, RCB need to keep CSK under 102 runs in a potential chase of 120 and if they are chasing get to the total in less than 7.1 overs.

8 Over Match

In an 8-over contest, if RCB score 110 runs and limit CSK to less than 92 runs then they will qualify for the playoffs. In chasing they will need to do so within 6.1 overs.

7 Over Match

As the match length starts getting shorter and shorter the route for RCB will continue to get tougher. In a 7 over contest RCB need to score 100 runs and limit CSK to less than 82 or chase the total in 5.1 overs to progress to next round.

6 Over Match

In 6 overs, RCB need to score 90 and curtail CSK to less than 72 to qualify or chase the target of 91 in 4.1 overs

5 Over Match

In worst case scenario for RCB, the match could be reduced to only five overs then, RCB either need to set a target of 80 runs and curtail CSK to less than 62. While, chase the total of 81 runs in 3.1 overs.

