In an exhilarating match at Wankhede Stadium, the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) set a challenging target of 196/8 in their 20 overs. Notably, Faf du Plessis impressed with a commendable 61 off 40 balls, while Rajat Patidar contributed a quickfire 50 off 26 deliveries. However, the Mumbai Indians (MI) displayed exceptional batting prowess, achieving the target with ease in just 15.3 overs, led by Ishan Kishan's explosive 69 off 34 balls and Suryakumar Yadav's aggressive 52 off 19 deliveries. The Player of the Match title was rightfully awarded to MI's Jasprit Bumrah, who delivered a spectacular performance, securing 5 wickets for 21 runs in 4 overs.

Hardik Pandya has special words for his MI stars after the match against RCB

The Mumbai Indians defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore by seven wickets at the Wankhede Stadium. Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav, and Ishan Kishan all delivered notable performances in the contest, dismantling the Bengaluru team. MI demonstrated absolute domination as they easily chased down the goal of 197 runs in just 15.3 overs. Captain Hardik Pandya added to the triumph with a brilliant cameo of 21* off only 6 balls, capping the match in style.

During the post-match presentation ceremony, Hardik Pandya heaped accolades on the senior MI tandem, expressing gratitude for having Suryakumar Yadav and Jasprit Bumrah as teammates. He publicly expressed his joy following the decisive victory, stressing the team's remarkable understanding of their different duties and applauding their joint work in securing the win. Hardik Pandya said:

“Always good to win. The way we have won - it's quite impressive. Impact player has given the opportunity to use an extra bowler if we require. It gives me a cushion as well. The way Ro and Kishan batted, giving the platform, it was important for us to finish it early. We didn't speak about it. That's the beauty of this team, players know what to do,”

The opposition was left in ruins as Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, and Jasprit Bumrah orchestrated a devastating onslaught against RCB. RCB's bowling unit was completely overpowered in the second innings as MI was carried to victory by Kishan (69 off 34), Rohit Sharma (38 off 24), and Suryakumar Yadav (52 off 19). The highlight of the first innings before the batting extravaganza was Jasprit Bumrah's outstanding effort, which secured the pacer's second five-wicket haul of the Indian Premier League. Pandya said:

"Blessed to have Bumrah in my side. He does it over and over again. He practices a lot. The amount of experience and confidence he has is tremendous,"

Hardik Pandya, thanking Suryakumar Yadav for his unwavering strike, which even he had seen firsthand, wrapped up his post-match remarks with a congratulatory note. Speaking on Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya said:



“I did tell him when he scored the fifty that welcome back. I've been opposition captain as well against him, it's tough to put field for him. Whatever the situation requires - last game I had to take some time, and this game's scenario was different,”