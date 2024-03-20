×

Updated March 20th, 2024 at 09:06 IST

‘I'm always gonna be here’: Virat Kohli vows exclusive loyalty to RCB in IPL

Virat Kohli promises unwavering allegiance to RCB, confirming exclusive commitment to the team for all future IPL tournaments, highlighting steadfast loyalty.

Reported by: Aryan Suraj Chadha
Virat Kohli & Faf Du Plessis
Virat Kohli & Faf Du Plessis | Image:BCCI
The Royal Challengers Bengaluru had their Unbox event at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, and it was a wonderful time with lots of information about the team's forthcoming season. In addition to enjoying a night of seeing their team play like champions, fans got a peek at the new uniform. With a big smile on his face, Virat Kohli returned to the Chinnaswany display. Speaking during the function, the Team India batsman—who is frequently referred to as King Kohli—speciously requested that no one refer to him as a king.

Virat Kohli promises not to play for any franchise other than RCB in the IPL

Virat Kohli, the prominent player for Royal Challengers Bengaluru, has expressed a firm commitment to continue with the Bengaluru-based franchise, emphasising his strong desire to win the IPL title this season. Kohli emphasised the team's devoted fan base's ongoing support, as well as the importance of realising their dreams by winning the coveted title.

Despite reaching it to the final stage three times, Royal Challengers Bengaluru has unable to win the prized trophy. Their previous participation in the final came in 2016, where they were defeated by Sunrisers Hyderabad. Speaking at the RCB Unbox event on Tuesday, Kohli expressed his desire to hoist the IPL trophy, describing it as a treasured goal. Virat Kohli said:

“As everyone knows, I'm always gonna be here, try to be part of the group that wins it (IPL) for the first time... I will try my absolute best for the fans, for the franchise... its kind of a dream of mine as well over so many years, to know what it feels like to win the IPL.”

"It's really good to be back, firstly playing cricket and just starting off the IPL. It's always exciting to come back to Bangalore for the start of the IPL season. So, similar emotions, similar feelings and I haven't been off the media radar. I have been into the normalcy, you can say, for two months. So, yeah, I am pretty happy and excited to be back and I hope all the fans are excited and happy as well."

With 639 runs in 14 matches, the 35-year-old finished as the fourth-highest run scorer in the IPL 2023 season. His performance was noteworthy, with an average of 53.25 and a superb strike rate of 139.25, which included two centuries. Even with his outstanding effort, the Royal Challengers failed to earn a playoff berth.

Published March 20th, 2024 at 09:06 IST

