×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 30th, 2024 at 21:35 IST

I'm pinching myself that I've been lucky to play with Kohli, Rohit: Green

Cameron Green's fledgling IPL journey has seen him appearing in 19 matches over two seasons for Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, but it has also given him a chance to work up close with two modern-day giants.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Cameron Green
Cameron Green | Image:RCB
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Cameron Green's fledgling IPL journey has seen him appearing in 19 matches over two seasons for Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, but it has also given him a chance to work up close with two modern-day giants -- Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.

The Australian all-rounder termed it as an opportunity to learn the nuances of T20 cricket, and how champion cricketers approach their game.

Advertisement

“They are both greats in the game. Every time I think about it, I'm still pinching myself that I've been lucky enough to play with two of the greats of world cricket, if not Indian cricket,” said Green during a virtual interaction facilitated by RCB on Saturday.

So, what makes Kohli, his current teammate at RCB, and Rohit, his former captain at MI, different from others? “They're both equally happy to help the team win matches. They're both equally happy to give you a lot of their time, to give you information on the other team and their own experiences and what's worked for them, what hasn't," said Green.

Advertisement

The 24-year-old Aussie shared a small nugget that he learned while watching Kohli from close quarters.

“Sometimes he taps the bat and sometimes he keeps the bat up when he goes to play (a) cricket shot.

Advertisement

It's pretty interesting with the things that he comes up with — obviously he's worked it out himself (as to) what works for him.

"When he wants to hit the ball really far, he taps the bat to generate more bat speed. So yeah, there's (that) one thing (but) I don't really want to give away his secrets. Though, he's good enough that it won't affect his game," Green noted.

Advertisement

The Western Australian cricketer so far has played in all three matches of the RCB, and batted in No. 3 and No. 5 slots.

Green wanted to maintain that flexibility in his batting and be ready to tackle any situations.

Advertisement

"I am still really fresh in my T20 career and still trying to work out where I am best suited. But I feel I have got the skill sets to bat anywhere.

“I (have) had success at the top of the order in the IPL. But at the same time, I feel like I physically have the capability to bat down the order,” said Green. 

Advertisement

Published March 30th, 2024 at 21:35 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

LSG vs PBKS

IPL 2024, LSG vs PBKS

a few seconds ago
Case registered against Elvish Yadav

India News LIVE

a minute ago
Rebel Wilson and Sacha Baron Cohen

Rebel-Sacha Controversy

7 minutes ago
Vijay Deverakonda with his father

Deverakonda On His Family

8 minutes ago
accident

2 kids killed

10 minutes ago
Kartik Aaryan, Vishal Bhardwaj

Kartik-Vishal's Next

10 minutes ago
Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi’s Viral Video

12 minutes ago
Russian flag

Russia's Central Bank

16 minutes ago
Congress Leaders Suffering From Kangana Phobia: BJP

Kangana Phobia: BJP

25 minutes ago
Kriti, Tabu, Kareena in Crew

Box Office Trivia

33 minutes ago
Wealthiest countries in BRICS by GDP

Egypt to receive first in

35 minutes ago
Telecom

AT&T data breach

44 minutes ago
Para Athletes

India gets praise

44 minutes ago
Kareena Kapoor, Yash

Update On Yash's Toxic

an hour ago
Elvish Yadav

Elvish Yadav Gets Bail

an hour ago
Cameron Green

Green on playing in IPL

an hour ago
Delhi Capitals Head Coach Ricky Ponting

Ponting on DC's plight

an hour ago
Pregnant Seema Haider’s gripping tale of love, danger and international intrigue

Seema Haider

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. UP: Portion of Under-Construction Bridge Collapses in Bulandshahr

    India News5 hours ago

  2. Upset Over Relationship Issues, B.Tech Student Dies by Suicide in Noida

    India News6 hours ago

  3. Daughter-in-Law of Former Lok Sabha Speaker Shivraj Patil Joins BJP

    India News6 hours ago

  4. Google's timeline for RCS support on iPhone

    Web Stories6 hours ago

  5. Han So Hee-Ryu Jun Yeol Call It Quits Within Two Weeks Amid Controversy

    Entertainment6 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo