Cameron Green's fledgling IPL journey has seen him appearing in 19 matches over two seasons for Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, but it has also given him a chance to work up close with two modern-day giants -- Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.

The Australian all-rounder termed it as an opportunity to learn the nuances of T20 cricket, and how champion cricketers approach their game.

“They are both greats in the game. Every time I think about it, I'm still pinching myself that I've been lucky enough to play with two of the greats of world cricket, if not Indian cricket,” said Green during a virtual interaction facilitated by RCB on Saturday.

So, what makes Kohli, his current teammate at RCB, and Rohit, his former captain at MI, different from others? “They're both equally happy to help the team win matches. They're both equally happy to give you a lot of their time, to give you information on the other team and their own experiences and what's worked for them, what hasn't," said Green.

The 24-year-old Aussie shared a small nugget that he learned while watching Kohli from close quarters.

“Sometimes he taps the bat and sometimes he keeps the bat up when he goes to play (a) cricket shot.

It's pretty interesting with the things that he comes up with — obviously he's worked it out himself (as to) what works for him.

"When he wants to hit the ball really far, he taps the bat to generate more bat speed. So yeah, there's (that) one thing (but) I don't really want to give away his secrets. Though, he's good enough that it won't affect his game," Green noted.

The Western Australian cricketer so far has played in all three matches of the RCB, and batted in No. 3 and No. 5 slots.

Green wanted to maintain that flexibility in his batting and be ready to tackle any situations.

"I am still really fresh in my T20 career and still trying to work out where I am best suited. But I feel I have got the skill sets to bat anywhere.

“I (have) had success at the top of the order in the IPL. But at the same time, I feel like I physically have the capability to bat down the order,” said Green.