India-Based Conglomerate In Line To Gain Majority Stake In Former IPL Champion Gujarat Titans, Deal Awaiting Approval

The realm of franchise cricket is buzzing as new owners have emerged and showcased interest in investing in global cricket leagues. The Hundred, in particular, has been attracting new owners, as top Indian conglomerates have secured their stakes in the participating franchises. Amid the buzz, the IPL also could witness the entry of a new stakeholder in a prominent franchise as one-time IPL champions, the Gujarat Titans, could witness an ownership change. An Indian business conglomerate has emerged as the frontrunner to attain a majority stake in the Shubman Gill-led side.

Gujarat Giants' Majority Ownership Stake To Be Held By Indian Conglomerate | Reports

The Gujarat Titans, former IPL champions and two-time finalists, may soon have new owners, with an Indian business conglomerate reportedly competing for a majority stake. Torrent Group, an Ahmedabad-based conglomerate, will acquire a 67% stake in the team from CVC Capital Partners (Irelia Company Pvt Ltd). The latter purchased the team in 2021, and as per reports, the deal is awaiting final approval from the IPL governing council, allowing the Torrent Group to take control ahead of the upcoming season, which begins on March 21. It is still unknown how much the stake being sold by CVC is worth.

"The talks of Torrent Group taking two third ownership (67 per cent) is at an advanced stage. The lock-in period for CVC group as sole owners ends in February 2025 after which they are free to sell the stakes.

"Torrent group is one of the biggest names in Pharmaceutical sector in India and in 2021 when BCCI invited bids for two new teams, they had shown active interest. Obviously, any change in ownership pattern requires approval from BCCI which is expected to be given in coming days," an IPL source told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

Dive Deep Into Torrent Group And It's Efforts In Entering Ther IPL

With a valuation of about Rs 41,000 crore, Torrent Group has been attempting to gain traction in the cricket industry. When the BCCI held an auction for two new teams in 2021, they had previously placed bids for the Ahmedabad (Rs 4,653 crore) and Lucknow (Rs 4,356 crore) franchises through its subsidiary, Torrent Sports Ventures Private Limited. Additionally, the group attempted to purchase one of the three cities that were up for grabs in the first Women's Premier League (WPL) two years later, but they went in vain.

The Gujarat Titans had a top-tier start as they won the title in 2022 and finished second in 2023 under Hardik Pandya's leadership. After Pandya's exit, Shubman Gill was handed the reins, but the franchise finished at the number eight spot in the previous season. GT would aim for a better finish in the upcoming season. The team also features India pacer Mohammed Siraj, England white-ball captain Jos Buttler, and Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan.