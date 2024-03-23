×

Updated March 23rd, 2024 at 00:05 IST

IPL 2024: CSK beat RCB by six wickets in season opener, go on top of table

RCB recovered to 173 for six against CSK after opting to bat. Skipper Faf du Plessis (35 off 23) got his team off the blocks before the visitors collapsed to 78 for five.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
CSK
CSK | Image:BCCI
Chennai Super Kings beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru by six wickets in the IPL opener here on Friday.

Anuj Rawat (48 off 25) and Dinesh Karthik (38 not out off 26) shared a 95-run stand off 50 balls for the sixth wicket to give some respectability to the total.

Mustafizur Rahman was the stand out bowler for CSK taking four wickets. In response, CSK got home in 18.4 overs after contributions from debutant Rachin Ravindra (37 off 15), seasoned Ajinkya Rahane (27 off 19), Shivam Dube (34 not out off 28) and Ravindra Jadeja (25 not out off 17).

Brief scores: RCB 173/6 in 20 overs (Anuj Rawat 48, Dinesh Karthik 38 not out; Mustafizur Rahman 4/29). CSK 176/4 in 18.4 overs (Rachin Ravindra 37, Ajinkya Rahane 27, Shivam Dube 34 not out; Cameron Green 2/27). PTI BS KHS KHS

Published March 23rd, 2024 at 00:05 IST

