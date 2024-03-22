Updated March 22nd, 2024 at 16:10 IST
IPL 2024, CSK vs RCB Live Score & Updates: Mega Cricket Bonanza to begin today
A clash of the Titans has been set at the iconic Chepauk Stadium as the Chennai Super Kings will face the Royal Challengers Bengaluru. CSK went through a captaincy change as Ruturaj Gaikwad will lead the team. But all eyes will be locked over MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli as they open the 2024 season of the Indian Premier League. Catch up with all the action & updates here at republicworld.com
3: 49 IST, March 22nd 2024
Ab de Villiers took to social media to wish Virat Kohli ahead of the IPL 2024 opener between CSK and RCB.
3: 39 IST, March 22nd 2024
CSK's Predicted bat-first XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Rachin Ravindra, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Daryl Mitchell, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (wk), Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Maheesh Theekshana
CSK's Predicted bowl-first XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Rachin Ravindra, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Daryl Mitchell, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (wk), Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Maheesh Theekshana, Tushar Deshpande
RCB's Predicted bat-first XI: Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Alzarri Joseph, Mayank Dagar, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj
RCB's Predicted bowl-first XI: Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Alzarri Joseph, Mayank Dagar, Akash Deep, Karn Sharma, Mohammed Siraj
3: 34 IST, March 22nd 2024
The IPL 2024 opening game between CSK and RCB will be shown on Star Sports TV channels and JioCinema app and website.
2: 53 IST, March 22nd 2024
MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli will be in the spotlight as CSK and RCB open the IPL 2024 season. Expect some high octane action and drama unfold with the first match taking place at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.
Published March 22nd, 2024 at 14:55 IST
