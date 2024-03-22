Updated March 22nd, 2024 at 16:10 IST

IPL 2024, CSK vs RCB Live Score & Updates: Mega Cricket Bonanza to begin today

A clash of the Titans has been set at the iconic Chepauk Stadium as the Chennai Super Kings will face the Royal Challengers Bengaluru. CSK went through a captaincy change as Ruturaj Gaikwad will lead the team. But all eyes will be locked over MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli as they open the 2024 season of the Indian Premier League. Catch up with all the action & updates here at republicworld.com