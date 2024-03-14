×

Updated March 14th, 2024 at 22:05 IST

IPL 2024: From Chris Gayle to Rohit Sharma, players to hit most number of sixes in IPL

As IPL gears up for another exhilarating season, fans eagerly anticipate witnessing more towering sixes from these modern-day cricketing giants.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Rohit Sharma
Rohit Sharma | Image: BCCI
  • 3 min read
The 2024 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is all set to begin on March 22 with a match between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore. The BCCI has unveiled the roster for the first 21 matches only keeping in mind the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in the country. 

The Indian Premier League (IPL) has witnessed some explosive batting displays over the years, with players launching balls into the stands with remarkable frequency. Here's a rundown of the cricketers who have left a trail of sixes in their wake, setting the IPL arenas ablaze with their power-hitting prowess.

List of Players with the most sixes in the Indian Premier League

1. Chris Gayle (KKR/KXIP/PBKS/RCB)

  - Span: 2009-2021  
  - Matches: 142  
  - Innings: 141  
  - Runs: 4965  
  - Strike Rate: 148.96  
  - Hundreds: 6  
  - Fifties: 31  
  - Fours: 404  
  - Sixes: 357  

2. Rohit Sharma (DC/MI)

  - Span: 2008-2023  
  - Matches: 243  
  - Innings: 238  
  - Runs: 6211  
  - Strike Rate: 130.04  
  - Hundreds: 1  
  - Fifties: 42  
  - Fours: 554  
  - Sixes: 257  

3. AB de Villiers (DC/RCB)

  - Span: 2008-2021  
  - Matches: 184  
  - Innings: 170  
  - Runs: 5162  
  - Strike Rate: 151.68  
  - Hundreds: 3  
  - Fifties: 40  
  - Fours: 413  
  - Sixes: 251  

4. MS Dhoni (CSK/RPS)

  - Span: 2008-2023  
  - Matches: 250  
  - Innings: 218  
  - Runs: 5082  
  - Strike Rate: 135.91  
  - Hundreds: -  
  - Fifties: 24  
  - Fours: 349  
  - Sixes: 239  

5. Virat Kohli (RCB)

  - Span: 2008-2023  
  - Matches: 237  
  - Innings: 229  
  - Runs: 7263  
  - Strike Rate: 130.02  
  - Hundreds: 7  
  - Fifties: 50  
  - Fours: 643  
  - Sixes: 234  

6. David Warner (DC/SRH)

  - Span: 2009-2023  
  - Matches: 176  
  - Innings: 176  
  - Runs: 6397  
  - Strike Rate: 139.91  
  - Hundreds: 4  
  - Fifties: 61  
  - Fours: 646  
  - Sixes: 226  

7. Kieron Pollard (MI)

  - Span: 2010-2022  
  - Matches: 189  
  - Innings: 171  
  - Runs: 3412  
  - Strike Rate: 147.32  
  - Hundreds: -  
  - Fifties: 16  
  - Fours: 218  
  - Sixes: 223  

8. Suresh Raina (CSK/GL) 

  - Span: 2008-2021  
  - Matches: 205  
  - Innings: 200  
  - Runs: 5528  
  - Strike Rate: 136.73  
  - Hundreds: 1  
  - Fifties: 39  
  - Fours: 506  
  - Sixes: 203  

9. Andre Russell (DC/KKR)

  - Span: 2012-2023  
  - Matches: 112  
  - Innings: 96  
  - Runs: 2262  
  - Strike Rate: 174  
  - Hundreds: -  
  - Fifties: 10  
  - Fours: 150  
  - Sixes: 193  

10. Shane Watson (CSK/RCB/RR)

  - Span: 2008-2020  
  - Matches: 145  
  - Innings: 141  
  - Runs: 3874  
  - Strike Rate: 137.91  
  - Hundreds: 4  
  - Fifties: 21  
  - Fours: 375  
  - Sixes: 190  

These players have left an indelible mark on the IPL with their ability to clear the boundary ropes with ease, captivating fans worldwide with their remarkable power-hitting performances. As the tournament gears up for another exhilarating season, fans eagerly anticipate witnessing more towering sixes from these modern-day cricketing giants.

Published March 14th, 2024 at 22:05 IST

