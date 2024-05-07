Advertisement

Mumbai Indians have endured a horrid campaign in IPL 2024 and their recent victory over the Sunrisers Hyderabad has only papered over the cracks as they all but out of the Playoff contention with just 8 points in 12 games.

As Mumbai Indians reach towards the business end of their IPL campaign with just two games remaining, there were suggestions that the franchise will rest superstar Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah for the final two games of the group stages.

Jasprit Bumrah missed the T20 World Cup in 2022 due to injury but this year in IPL, the pacer has been in splendid form as he is leading the race to win the Purple Cap this season. If he does manage to win it then it will be the first time Bumrah will win the honour in his career.

Jasprit Bumrah in this IPL 2024:



4-0-14-3.

4-0-36-0.

4-0-26-0.

4-0-22-2.

4-0-21-5.

4-0-27-0.

4-0-21-3.

4-0-37-0.

4-0-35-1.

4-0-17-0.

3.5-0-18-3.

4-0-23-1.



Bumrah is certainly India’s most important bowler and with the T20 World Cup set to begin on June 1st, rest would be invaluable for Jasprit Bumrah. With the rest he can be in shape to represent Team India in the all important ICC event.

Will Jasprit Bumrah be rested by Mumbai Indians ahead of T20 World Cup?

Post Mumbai Indians’ seven wicket victory over the Sunrisers Hyderabad, MI’s batting coach and former player Keiron Pollard addressed the issue in his post match press conference.

Keiron Pollard cleared the air that there were no plans by the MI team management to rest Jasprit Bumrah for the final two games of the season. "I certainly haven't had any discussions about that,” said Keiron Pollard.

Keiron Pollard further clarified that this is not his role to decide whether Bumrah would rest or not but he isn’t keen on the idea. “We are all here to play an entire IPL. Sometimes when we think too far ahead of different things, thinking about World Cups, all these things could affect performances even from before the team was selected,” said Pollard.

Pollard further remarked that everyone is focused on finishing the IPL on a high and the concern of Bumrah’s rest lies on the Indian Cricket Team. “For us and in our camp, the most important thing is finishing off the IPL and let's see what happens after that. When he leaves the IPL and he goes into the Indian team, I think that's where that concession will take place,” said Pollard.

Mumbai Indians will face the Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants in their final two games of the season. Post that Jasprit Bumrah will be jetting to join Team India’s camp for the T20 World Cup in USA and West Indies.

(With PTI Inputs)