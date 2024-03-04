Advertisement

Former Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir, who recently made headlines with his return to the cricketing world as a mentor for the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season, has reaffirmed his commitment to the sport.

Just days after announcing his departure from politics, Gautam Gambhir stressed the significance of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 as a platform for serious cricket.

Advertisement

Also Read: Will New Zealand recall retired Neil Wagner for Christchurch Test?

Gautam Gambhir's passionate call for KKR fans

In a statement made on Star Sports, Gambhir clarified his stance on the IPL, asserting that for him, the tournament represents more than just glamour and entertainment. "I have made it very clear on Day 1 that IPL for me is serious Cricket. It's not about Bollywood, it's not about glamour, it's the toughest league in the world," Gautam Gambhir emphasized.

His return to the cricketing arena comes shortly after he requested the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to relieve him of his political duties, citing his cricket commitments. Despite speculation surrounding his exclusion from the BJP's list of candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in 2024, Gambhir remains focused on his passion for cricket.

Advertisement

Gambhir's transition from politics back to cricket marks a significant moment in his career. Having previously represented KKR as a player and now returning as a mentor, Gambhir aims to contribute to the success of his former team. "KKR fans are passionate so we need to be honest & bring a smile to their face," Gambhir expressed, underlining his dedication to the team and its supporters.

Also Read: Vaughan wants England cricket team to adopt Man City manager Pep Guardiola's approach

Advertisement

With his unwavering dedication to the sport and a renewed focus on the challenges ahead, Gautam Gambhir's reentry into the cricketing arena promises to bring a fresh perspective and renewed energy to the Kolkata Knight Riders as they gear up for the IPL 2024 season.