In Wednesday’s thrilling IPL match, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) faced Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. SRH posted a commanding total of 277/3 in their 20 overs, with Abhishek Sharma's explosive 63 off 23 balls being the standout performance. In reply, MI put up a valiant effort but fell short, scoring 246/5 in their 20 overs. Abhishek Sharma's match-winning innings earned him the Player of the Match award. SRH emerged victorious by 31 runs, showcasing a strong all-round performance. The exciting encounter left fans on the edge of their seats.

Pat Cummins describes the SRH vs MI match as ‘Insane’

Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper, Pat Cummins, could only describe the six-hitting spectacle against Mumbai Indians in the IPL as "insane." The match witnessed a flurry of boundaries and maximums, culminating in a historic showdown.

In a game filled with numerous milestones, SRH unleashed a batting onslaught, amassing a colossal total of 277 for three, setting a new record for the highest team total in IPL history. Despite Mumbai Indians' valiant effort to stay in contention, they concluded their innings at 246 for five.

This encounter marked a series of firsts, notably the inaugural instance of 500 runs being scored in a single IPL match, with a staggering total of 38 sixes rewriting the record books.

"That was insane. The ball was really pinging around. Not until we bowled, it got a bit too close for comfort. They found a boundary whenever they needed it, but we finished it off well," said Cummins at the post-match presentation.

It was a batting beauty but Cummins did not envisage such a big total.

"You never play for 270, but we wanted to be positive and be aggressive, take the game on. It was a good wicket, so we have to suck it up knowing we would go for a few boundaries. "What's important is to have clear plans with the ball. There was amazing atmosphere in the ground, enjoyed playing here, was incredibly loud," said the skipper after SRH's first win of the season.

