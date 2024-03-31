×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 31st, 2024 at 05:55 IST

IPL 2024 Points Table: Updated IPL standings, Orange Cap and Purple holder after LSG vs PBKS match

Check out the current holders of the orange and purple caps, as well as the adjustments to the points table following the previous IPL game of LSG vs PBKS.

Reported by: Aryan Suraj Chadha
Shikhar Dhawan
Shikhar Dhawan | Image:BCCI/IPL
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

In the Lucknow Super Giants' second encounter of the IPL 2024 season, the hosts defeated Punjab Kings, and Mayank Yadav showed off his bowling skills by taking three vital wickets. Quinton de Kock, Krunal Pandya, and skipper Nicholas Pooran all made significant contributions as the home team amassed a competitive total of 199 runs in their allocated 20 overs with the loss of 8 wickets. With a half-century(54), De Kock spearheaded the attack; Pooran and Krunal, with scores of 42 and an undefeated 43, respectively, contributed significantly. Sam Curran and Arshdeep Singh of the Punjab Kings responded by taking two wickets apiece.

Shikhar Dhawan and Jonny Bairstow, the opening duo, gave Punjab Kings a great start as they chased 200 runs. After Bairstow was out, though, the Lucknow Super Giants responded, and Dhawan's heroic fifty-ball seventy runs finally proved to be insufficient as wickets fell all around him. Mayank Yadav, making his debut, proved to be the hero for Lucknow, taking three vital wickets to ensure the win for his side. Even with two wickets from Mohsin Khan, Dhawan's outstanding effort was unable to keep Punjab Kings from losing.

Advertisement

Here’s how the stats look like after the LSG vs PBKS IPL 2024 match –

IPL 2024 Points Table After LSG vs PBKS match

TeamPWLPTNRR
Chennai Super Kings22041.979
Kolkata Knight Riders22041.047
Rajasthan Royals22040.8
Sunrisers Hyderabad21120.675
Lucknow Super Giants21120.025
Punjab Kings3122-0.337
Royal Challengers Bengaluru3122-0.711
Gujarat Titans2112-1.425
Delhi Capitals2020-0.528
Mumbai Indians2020-0.925
      

Also Read: LSG coach Morne Morkel heaps MASSIVE PRAISE on pacer Mayank Yadav

Orange Cap's top contender so far in IPL 2024 after match 11 of LSG vs PBKS

Following the conclusion of the 11th match of the Indian Premier League, there has been little movement at the top of the Orange Cap standings. Virat Kohli retains his position at the summit, with Heinrich Klaasen holding onto second place. However, Shikhar Dhawan's remarkable display against Lucknow Super Giants has propelled him into third place, displacing Riyan Parag from the spot. Dhawan's sensational performance has earned him a well-deserved spot among the top performers in the tournament.
 

POSPLAYERMATINNSNORUNSHSAVG30501004S6S 
1Virat Kohli33118183*90.5020157 
2Heinrich Klaasen22114380*143020415 
3Shikhar Dhawan3301377045.66110164 
4Riyan Parag22112784*12711089 
5Nicholas Pooran22110664*10611077 

Also Read: MS Dhoni makes the day of a specially abled fan on a wheelchair - VIDEO

Advertisement

Purple Cap's top contender so far in IPL 2024 after match 11 of LSG vs PBKS

Similar to the Orange Cap standings, the Purple Cap list witnesses minimal movement after the latest fixtures. Mustafizur Rahman continues to lead the pack, maintaining his position at the top. Harshit Rana retains the second spot, showcasing his consistency with the ball. Kagiso Rabada and Sam Curran round out the top four, with both players claiming four wickets apiece in the league thus far. This steady performance by the leading bowlers sets the stage for an intriguing battle for bowling supremacy as the tournament progresses.

Advertisement

.

POSPLAYERMATOVERSMDNSRUNSWKTS3-FERS5-FERSECONBBF 
1Mustafizur Rahman280596107.37Apr-29 
2Harshit Rana280725109Mar-33 
3Kagiso Rabada3120974008.08Feb-23 
4Sam Curran380684108.5Mar-28 
5Andre Russell260544009Feb-25 
6Arshdeep Singh310.20984009.48Feb-28 
Advertisement

Published March 31st, 2024 at 05:55 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

India News LIVE

2 minutes ago
Indian Veteran Tennis Player Rohan Bopanna

Bopanna & Ebden win Miami

3 minutes ago
Kerala Lottery Result Today

Kerala Lottery Today

5 minutes ago
Four Men Arrested For Assault On Interfaith Couple In Hyderabad

Attack On Couple

12 minutes ago
From navigating regulatory frameworks to embracing diversified investment vehicles and managing currency risks, this guide delineates essential steps, enabling investors to traverse the global investment landscape with confidence and prudence.

EC Seizes Rs 7.8cr Cash

12 minutes ago
20 injured in suspected car bombing at market in Azaz, north of Aleppo

Syria Car Bomb

24 minutes ago
Nagaland Lottery Today

Nagaland Lottery Today

31 minutes ago
Shubman Gill with Ashish Nehra

IPL 2024, GT vs SRH

37 minutes ago
Cristiano Ronaldo

Ronaldo hattrick vs Tai

an hour ago
Shikhar Dhawan

IPL 2024 Points Table

2 hours ago
Bollywood weddings

Secret Celebrity Weddings

5 hours ago
CSK vs GT

IPL 2024 points table

6 hours ago
Mayank Agarwal

Morkel on Mayank Yadav

6 hours ago
MS Dhoni meets a specially abled fan

Dhoni makes fan's day

7 hours ago
Ricky Ponting

Ponting on Vizag

7 hours ago
BJP MP convoy attacked

BJP MP's Convoy Attacked

7 hours ago
Harry Kane

Bayern vs Dortmund

7 hours ago
Shikhar Dhawan

LSG vs PBKS standouts

7 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Is he India's NEXT CAPTAIN? 2011 World Cup-winning coach is impressed

    Sports 13 hours ago

  2. 'No Food For 15 Days': Haryana Youth Forced to Join Russian Army

    India News13 hours ago

  3. 'To Share Grief': Husbands in Jail, Mrs Kejriwal And Mrs Soren Meet

    India News13 hours ago

  4. Maoist Carrying Rs 5 Lakh Bounty On Head Arrested In Jharkhand

    India News13 hours ago

  5. Family Bastion Showdown: Supriya Sule vs Sunetra Pawar in Baramati

    India News13 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo