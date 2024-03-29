Advertisement

The Rajasthan Royals faced off against the Delhi Capitals in a thrilling encounter. The Royals put up a strong total of 185/5 in their 20 overs, with Riyan Parag's exceptional knock of 84* off 45 balls being the standout performance. In response, the Delhi Capitals could only manage 173/5, falling short by 12 runs. Riyan Parag was rightfully awarded the Player of the Match for his brilliant innings. The match took place at the Sawai Mansingh Indoor Stadium.

Here’s how the stats look like after the RR vs DC IPL 2024 match –

IPL 2024 Points Table After RR vs DC match

Position Team Played Won Lost Points NRR 1 Chennai Super Kings 2 2 0 4 +1.979 2 Rajasthan Royals 2 2 0 4 +0.800 3 Sunrisers Hyderabad 2 1 1 2 +0.675 4 Kolkata Knight Riders 1 1 0 2 +0.200 5 Punjab Kings 2 1 1 2 +0.025 6 Royal Challengers Bengaluru 2 1 1 2 -0.180 7 Gujarat Titans 2 1 1 2 -1.425 8 Delhi Capitals 2 0 2 0 -0.528 9 Mumbai Indians 2 0 2 0 -0.925 10 Lucknow Super Giants 1 0 1 0 -1.000

Orange Cap's top contender so far in IPL 2024 after match 9 of RR vs DC

Heinrich Klaasen, the destructive T20 batsman, rocketed to the top of the charts on Wednesday, scoring 143 runs for SRH in two innings with a remarkable strike rate of 226.98. Following closely behind is match-day hero Riyan Parag, who finished second with 127 runs and a remarkable strike rate of 171.62.

Meanwhile, famed run machine Virat Kohli has dropped to third place, scoring 98 runs in two games with a strike rate of 142.02. Sanju Samson of RR currently stands fourth, having scored 97 runs with a strike rate of 146.96. Abhishek Sharma of SRH rounds out the top five, sitting in fifth place with 95 runs and an outstanding strike rate of 226.19.

POS PLAYER TEAM RUNS MATCHES INNS AVG SR 4S 6S 1 Heinrich Klaasen SRH 143 2 2 143 226.98 4 15 2 Riyan Parag RR 127 2 2 127 171.62 8 9 3 Virat Kohli RCB 98 2 2 49 142.02 11 3 4 Sanju Samson RR 97 2 2 97 146.97 6 6 5 Abhishek Sharma SRH 95 2 2 47.5 226.19 7 9 6 Tilak Varma MI 89 2 2 44.5 167.92 3 7 7 Sam Curran PBKS 86 2 2 43 134.37 9 1 8 Shivam Dube CSK 85 2 2 85 166.66 6 6 9 Rachin Ravindra CSK 83 2 2 41.5 237.14 9 6 10 Sai Sudharsan GT 82 2 2 41 117.14 6 1

Purple Cap's top contender so far in IPL 2024 after match 9 of RR vs DC

POS PLAYER TEAM WKTS RUNS OVR BBF AVG EC SR 3W 5W MDNS 1 Mustafizur Rahman CSK 6 59 8 4/29 9.83 7.37 8 1 0 0 2 Harpreet Brar PBKS 3 27 7 2/13 9 3.85 14 0 0 0 3 Jasprit Bumrah MI 3 50 8 3/14 16.66 6.25 16 1 0 0 4 Yuzvendra Chahal RR 3 44 6 2/19 14.66 7.33 12 0 0 0 5 Kagiso Rabada PBKS 3 59 8 2/23 19.66 7.37 16 0 0 0 6 Kuldeep Yadav DC 3 61 8 2/20 20.33 7.62 16 0 0 0 7 T Natarajan SRH 3 32 4 3/32 10.66 8 8 1 0 0 8 Deepak Chahar CSK 3 65 8 2/28 21.66 8.12 16 0 0 0 9 Harshit Rana KKR 3 33 4 3/33 11 8.25 8 1 0 0 10 Pat Cummins SRH 3 67 8 2/35 22.33 8.37 16 0 0 0

CSK's Mustafizur Rahman holds the top place in the bowling rankings, having taken six wickets and an outstanding economy rate of 7.37. Moving up the rankings, PBKS' Harpreet Brar is in second place, having taken three wickets at an impressive economy rate of 3.85.

Meanwhile, MI's Jasprit Bumrah, who went wicketless against SRH on Wednesday, drops to third place with three wickets and an economy rate of 6.25. Yuzvendra Chahal of RR makes his debut in the rankings, rising to fourth place with three wickets and an economy rate of 7.33. Kagiso Rabada of PBKS rounds out the top five, with three wickets and an economy rate of 7.37.