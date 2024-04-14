×

Updated April 12th, 2024 at 08:44 IST

IPL 2024 Points Table: Updated IPL Standings, Orange Cap & Purple Cap after MI vs RCB

Here is the updated IPL 2024 Points Table, Orange Cap race and Purple Cap race after MI vs RCB.

Reported by: Aryan Suraj Chadha
MI vs RCB
MI vs RCB | Image:IPLT20.com
Mumbai Indians showcased a dominant performance, led by Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav's aggressive batting, coupled with Jasprit Bumrah's impressive five-wicket haul, securing a commanding 7-wicket victory against Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Wankhede Stadium. Pursuing a target of 197, MI efficiently chased it down in just 15.3 overs, registering their second win in the tournament.

MI's chase commenced with a formidable partnership between Kishan and Rohit Sharma, amassing 101 runs for the opening wicket in a mere 9 overs, putting immense pressure on the RCB bowling attack. Despite Kishan's departure after a fiery 69-run knock, and Rohit falling soon after, Suryakumar Yadav's aggressive play ensured MI remained firmly in control. Skipper Hardik Pandya and Tilak Varma calmly steered the team to victory, remaining unbeaten on 21 and 16 runs, respectively.

In the bowling department, Jasprit Bumrah's exceptional performance was instrumental in restricting RCB to 196/8. Earlier, Bumrah's five-wicket haul dismantled RCB's batting lineup, while Dinesh Karthik's explosive innings in the death overs propelled RCB to a competitive total. Contributions from Faf du Plessis and Rajat Patidar were crucial in RCB's quest to breach the 200-run mark, with Karthik's unbeaten 53 off just 23 balls providing the late surge RCB needed.

Also Read: Rohit Sharma's hilarious wit during the MI vs RCB game- WATCH

IPL 2024 Points Table

Position

Team

Played

Won

Lost

Points

NRR

1Rajasthan Royals5418+0.871
2Kolkata Knight Riders4316+1.528
3Lucknow Super Giants4316+0.775
4Chennai Super Kings5326+0.666
5Sunrisers Hyderabad5326+0.344
6Gujarat Titans6336-0.637
7Mumbai Indians5234-0.073
8Punjab Kings5234-0.196
9Royal Challengers Bengaluru6152-1.124
10Delhi Capitals5142-1.370

IPL 2024 Orange Cap Holder

Following the conclusion of the MI vs RCB encounter, there has been no alteration in the Orange Cap holder rankings, with Virat Kohli retaining his position at the summit with an impressive tally of 319 runs. Riyan Parag continues to occupy the second position, closely followed by Shubman Gill in third place.

 

POSPLAYERMATINNSNORUNSHSAVGSR30501004S6S
1Virat Kohli662319113*79.75141.770212912
2Riyan Parag55226184*87158.181301717
3Shubman Gill66125589*51151.78220199
4Sanju Samson55224682*82157.690302410
5Sai Sudharsan6602264537.66127.68600233
6Heinrich Klaasen55218680*62193.75020717

Also Read: When will RCB win IPL? ChatGPT answers BURNING question

IPL 2024 Purple Cap Holder

Jasprit Bumrah is now the bowler with the most wickets, placing him at the top of the Purple Cap holder list. Bumrah's wicket total currently stands at 10 after his outstanding performance in the MI vs. RCB match, where he claimed a five-wicket haul. Second-place finisher Yuzvendra Chahal, who has taken ten wickets, is not far behind. Mustafizur Rahman, meanwhile, takes third place with an outstanding nine wickets in the tournament thus far.

.

POSPLAYERMATOVERSMDNSRUNSWKTS3-FERS5-FERSECONBBF
1Jasprit Bumrah520011910115.95May-21
2Yuzvendra Chahal518013210107.3303-Nov
3Mustafizur Rahman41601289108Apr-29
4Arshdeep Singh518.201608108.72Apr-29
5Mohit Sharma62302168109.39Mar-25
6Gerald Coetzee518.3019681010.59Apr-34

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


 

Published April 12th, 2024 at 08:44 IST

