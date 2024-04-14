Advertisement

Mumbai Indians showcased a dominant performance, led by Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav's aggressive batting, coupled with Jasprit Bumrah's impressive five-wicket haul, securing a commanding 7-wicket victory against Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Wankhede Stadium. Pursuing a target of 197, MI efficiently chased it down in just 15.3 overs, registering their second win in the tournament.

MI's chase commenced with a formidable partnership between Kishan and Rohit Sharma, amassing 101 runs for the opening wicket in a mere 9 overs, putting immense pressure on the RCB bowling attack. Despite Kishan's departure after a fiery 69-run knock, and Rohit falling soon after, Suryakumar Yadav's aggressive play ensured MI remained firmly in control. Skipper Hardik Pandya and Tilak Varma calmly steered the team to victory, remaining unbeaten on 21 and 16 runs, respectively.

In the bowling department, Jasprit Bumrah's exceptional performance was instrumental in restricting RCB to 196/8. Earlier, Bumrah's five-wicket haul dismantled RCB's batting lineup, while Dinesh Karthik's explosive innings in the death overs propelled RCB to a competitive total. Contributions from Faf du Plessis and Rajat Patidar were crucial in RCB's quest to breach the 200-run mark, with Karthik's unbeaten 53 off just 23 balls providing the late surge RCB needed.

IPL 2024 Points Table

IPL 2024 Orange Cap Holder

Following the conclusion of the MI vs RCB encounter, there has been no alteration in the Orange Cap holder rankings, with Virat Kohli retaining his position at the summit with an impressive tally of 319 runs. Riyan Parag continues to occupy the second position, closely followed by Shubman Gill in third place.

POS PLAYER MAT INNS NO RUNS HS AVG SR 30 50 100 4S 6S 1 Virat Kohli 6 6 2 319 113* 79.75 141.77 0 2 1 29 12 2 Riyan Parag 5 5 2 261 84* 87 158.18 1 3 0 17 17 3 Shubman Gill 6 6 1 255 89* 51 151.78 2 2 0 19 9 4 Sanju Samson 5 5 2 246 82* 82 157.69 0 3 0 24 10 5 Sai Sudharsan 6 6 0 226 45 37.66 127.68 6 0 0 23 3 6 Heinrich Klaasen 5 5 2 186 80* 62 193.75 0 2 0 7 17

IPL 2024 Purple Cap Holder

Jasprit Bumrah is now the bowler with the most wickets, placing him at the top of the Purple Cap holder list. Bumrah's wicket total currently stands at 10 after his outstanding performance in the MI vs. RCB match, where he claimed a five-wicket haul. Second-place finisher Yuzvendra Chahal, who has taken ten wickets, is not far behind. Mustafizur Rahman, meanwhile, takes third place with an outstanding nine wickets in the tournament thus far.

.

POS PLAYER MAT OVERS MDNS RUNS WKTS 3-FERS 5-FERS ECON BBF 1 Jasprit Bumrah 5 20 0 119 10 1 1 5.95 May-21 2 Yuzvendra Chahal 5 18 0 132 10 1 0 7.33 03-Nov 3 Mustafizur Rahman 4 16 0 128 9 1 0 8 Apr-29 4 Arshdeep Singh 5 18.2 0 160 8 1 0 8.72 Apr-29 5 Mohit Sharma 6 23 0 216 8 1 0 9.39 Mar-25 6 Gerald Coetzee 5 18.3 0 196 8 1 0 10.59 Apr-34





