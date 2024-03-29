×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 29th, 2024 at 16:31 IST

'You’re going to see some special things from him in next few weeks': James' big HOPE for DC star

RR won the Indian Premier League match against DC by 12 runs while defending 185 for five. This was Delhi Capitals' second consecutive defeat in IPL 2024.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Delhi Capitals’ Bowling Coach James Hopes
Delhi Capitals’ Bowling Coach James Hopes | Image:DC
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Delhi Capitals suffered their second consecutive defeat in the Indian Premier League 2024 as they lost to Rajasthan Royals on Thursday. RR won the IPL 2024 match by 12 runs while defending 185 for five against DC at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. Pace spearhead Anrich Nortje was taken to the cleaners by Rajasthan Royals’ Riyan Parag at the death as he went for 48 runs in his four overs on Thursday night.

Delhi Capitals bowling coach James Hopes feels that the team’s under-fire pacer Nortje will get better with time having recently made a comeback to competitive cricket after six months. Nortje had been out of cricket since September and came into the IPL having played just three domestic T20 games earlier this month and failed to nail the yorkers or bowl the hard lengths that he is known for.

Advertisement

“I won’t say too much bad about the bowlers. They just tried to execute. It was a good first half with the ball but got away from us a little bit in the last five overs,” Hopes said after his team’s 12-run loss to RR, where the complexion of the game changed during the last part of its bowling innings.

“It’s the first time that Nortje has been at this level in a while. He had a fair time out of the game, but if you look at all the numbers, he is one of the premier death bowlers in the game. We trust that he is going to keep getting better,” Hopes, a former Australia medium-pacer said.

Advertisement

Hopes also felt that just like its bowling, the team’s batting also came apart in the last 10 overs after a positive start.

“With the bat, we started really well, we were in front of the game, and then fell away a little bit in the middle. They bowled 10 overs of death bowling pretty much at us, and executed it well.”

Advertisement

Hopes assessed that the end game is a problem in both departments after the first two defeats.

“We need to tidy at what we do at the end of the game. It’s one game, I don’t even count the first game because we had to take a bowler out to get an extra batter in and then Ishant (Sharma) went down, so I’m not going to judge us too harshly on one game.”

Advertisement

The batting in the middle-overs will largely depend on how comeback man Rishabh Pant fares.

“We need to tidy up our middle over[s] batting too. We tend to get stuck a little bit in phases there. We know the fix for that is Rishabh Pant,” Hopes said.

Advertisement

“He has played two games after a long lay-off and I think you’re going to see some pretty special things from him in the next few weeks,” he concluded.

DC will take on Chennai Super Kings in its next game at the ACA–VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam on Sunday.

Advertisement

(with PTI inputs)

Advertisement

Published March 29th, 2024 at 16:31 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Exam Results

KSEAB 1st PUC result

a minute ago
Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar

India News LIVE

3 minutes ago
China flag

China's Investment Appeal

3 minutes ago
Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Lok Sabha Polls Live

3 minutes ago
Semiconductors

US to partner with Mexico

4 minutes ago
Renault anticipates benefits from higher prices, easing costs

Renault investment plans

6 minutes ago
Breaking: Major Power Failure in South Mumbai, As Some Parts Go Totally Dark

Power Failure in Mumbai

7 minutes ago
Foreign investors infuse over Rs 2 lakh crore in FY24

FPI infuse Rs 2 lakh cr

7 minutes ago
Representative image of poisoning death.

Dead Body Found in Box

7 minutes ago
Shein US IPO

Shein’s fast fashion come

9 minutes ago
Chinese flag

US China chip war

10 minutes ago
Education News

BIMTECH executive courses

14 minutes ago
Jailed Gangster Mukhtar Ansari Passes Away

Mukhtar Ansari Death

15 minutes ago
Marginalised Communities Reaching Top Govt Positions Due To 'Affirmative Action': Justice B R Gavai

Justice B R Gavai

17 minutes ago
Retired Police constable gets five-year jail term for molesting minor girl

Man Jailed for Rape

21 minutes ago
Life Insurance Corporation

LIC opening

23 minutes ago
Mushfiqul Fazal Ansarey: ‘Anti-India’ Bangladesh Journalist Who Questioned US, UN on Arvind Kejriwal

Anti-India Journalist

23 minutes ago
TCS

TCS trains 3.5 lakh in AI

24 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Man Saves Owl Stuck On Tree Branch In The Middle Of Fast Flowing River

    World7 hours ago

  2. 309 Nominations For LS Elections Rejected in Tamil Nadu During Scrutiny

    Lok Sabha Elections18 hours ago

  3. Experience The Magic Of These Lakes In Kashmir

    Web Stories19 hours ago

  4. R Ashwin reveals an NZ cricketer doubted IPL would go past 2-3 years

    Sports 19 hours ago

  5. Ravindra Jadeja TROLLS MS Dhoni: 'After Sakshi bhabhi, I am the only guy

    Sports 19 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo