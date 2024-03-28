×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 28th, 2024 at 11:37 IST

IPL 2024, RR vs DC: Dream11 Fantasy tips, pitch report, predicted XIs, toss update & more

IPL 2024, RR vs DC: Take a look at the Dream11 Predictions of the IPL match between the Rajasthan Royals and the Delhi Capitals.

Reported by: Aryan Suraj Chadha
Sawai Man Singh Stadium
Jaipur's Sawai Man Singh Stadium hosts a home game for the Rajasthan Royals against the Chennai Super Kings | Image: IPL
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

The IPL 2024 clash between Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals at the Sawai Mansingh Indoor Stadium promises an intense battle with an RR to play with more motivation added to their home advantage. Delhi Capitals will eye to win their first match of the season, the high stakes add to the excitement. Key players like Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, and Ravichandran Ashwin for the Royals, and Rishabh Pant, David Warner, Axar Patel, and Ishant Sharma for the Capitals, are expected to deliver standout performances.

IPL 2024, RR vs DC: Dream11 Predictions, toss update, pitch report, live streaming & more details

IPL 2024, RR vs DC Dream11 Prediction picks

  • WICKET KEEPERS: Rishabh Pant, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (vc), Dhruv Jurel
  • BATTERS: Yashasvi Jaiswal, David Warner (c)
  • ALL ROUNDERS: Mitchell Marsh, Axar Patel, Riyan Parag
  • BOWLERS: Trent Boult, Kuldeep Yadav

IPL 2024, RR vs DC Toss Update

The IPL 2024, RR vs DC match toss will take place on Thursday, March 28th, at 07:00 PM

Advertisement

IPL 2024, RR vs DC Weather Report

The weather for the RR vs DC match is expected to be 29°C with overcast conditions. The pitch is likely to favor batsmen, with spin bowlers also finding support. A competitive average 1st innings score of 180 adds to the anticipation of an engaging contest, providing an opportunity for both batsmen and spin bowlers to showcase their skills. The overcast weather could add an interesting dimension to the gameplay, influencing strategies and tactics.

Advertisement

Also Read: 'When was an Indian cricketer BOOED in India. This is RARE': Hardik's reception stuns Pietersen

IPL 2024,RR vs DC Pitch Update

In the second game at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, the pitch continues to favor batsmen, offering potential for high scores. However, bowlers can find opportunities to make an impact as well. With the team batting first holding a slight advantage, the pitch adds an exciting layer of uncertainty to the match. The average score of 164 suggests a competitive and engaging contest, providing the bowlers with a platform to showcase their skills amidst the batsmen-friendly conditions.

IPL 2024,RR vs DC Predicted Playing XI

Rajasthan Royals Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson©(wk), Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal, Nandre Burger

Delhi Capitals Squad: Mitchell Marsh, David Warner, Shai Hope, Rishabh Pant©(wk), Ricky Bhui, Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Sumit Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Ishant Sharma, Abishek Porel

Advertisement

IPL 2024,RR vs DC Full Squad

RR: Sanju Samson (c), Jos Buttler, Shimron Hetmyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, Donovan Ferreira, Kunal Rathore, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Sen, Navdeep Saini, Sandeep Sharma, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan, Rovman Powell, Shubham Dubey, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Abid Mushtaq, Nandre Burger, Tanush Kotian.

Advertisement

DC: Rishabh Pant (c), Pravin Dubey, David Warner, Vicky Ostwal, Prithvi Shaw, Anrich Nortje, Abishek Porel, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Lalit Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Mitchell Marsh, Ishant Sharma, Yash Dhull, Mukesh Kumar, Tristan Stubbs, Ricky Bhui, Kumar Kushagra, Rasikh Dar, Jhye Richardson, Sumit Kumar, Shai Hope, Swastik Chhikara.

Advertisement

Published March 28th, 2024 at 11:37 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Hardik Pandya

Hardik Pandya slammed

a few seconds ago
Kwena Maphaka in IPL 2024

Bravo, Pollard on Maphaka

a few seconds ago
Chickballapur Seat: Ramaiah Vs Moily Puts Congress on Edge Again After Kolar Heat

Karnataka Congress Strife

a minute ago
Arvind Kejriwal

India News LIVE:

4 minutes ago
In Big Blow to Congress in Karnataka, 5 MLAs to Quit Party Over Lok Sabah Ticket Fiasco

Karnataka Crisis

5 minutes ago
Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Lok Sabha Election 2024

6 minutes ago
Pears

Fruits For Weight Loss

7 minutes ago
Islamic State has released a photoset, this time from Pakistan

ISIS' new threat

8 minutes ago
Sunita Kejriwal

Trouble For Kejriwal

9 minutes ago
Bajaj Auto

Bajaj Finance

11 minutes ago
Gunshot shot dead

U'khand Gurdwara Firing

11 minutes ago
Skincare Guide For Acne

Skin Care Guide For Acne

12 minutes ago
Arvind Kejriwal

Arvind Kejriwal LIVE

12 minutes ago
Family Star

Family Star Trailer Out

14 minutes ago
Florence Pugh

Thunderbolts Set Tour

19 minutes ago
Stock market news

Nifty, Sensex

20 minutes ago
Kriti Kharbanda

Kriti's Chooda Ceremony

25 minutes ago
Gautam Adani

Adani Family

26 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Cricket Australia proposes idea of hosting India-Pakistan Test series

    Sports 14 hours ago

  2. Bengaluru Metro Staff Flashes Private Parts at Woman Passenger

    India News15 hours ago

  3. Ticketless Passengers Capture Reserved Seats On Train's Sleeper Coach

    India News16 hours ago

  4. HC to Hear Tomorrow PIL Seeking Removal of Kejriwal as Delhi CM | LIVE

    India News16 hours ago

  5. Navneet Rana Sitting Independent MP From Amravati Gets BJP Ticket

    Lok Sabha Elections17 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo